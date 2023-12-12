Facts Matter
What is Government For?
We "dissidents" need to be a 𝗹𝗼𝘁 more radical and visionary in our thinking
May 21
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
The Corruption of Mainstream Media
The 𝘓𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 has resulted in a complicit, captured MSM.
May 14
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
April 2024
The UK must withdraw from the ECHR
The ECHR and its associated joke of a "court" is a front for neo-Marxist globalists.
Apr 10
John Sullivan
March 2024
Exposed: The Truth about Electric Cars
The real plan is to deny personal transport to ordinary people
Mar 24
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
January 2024
UK Energy Consumption and Electricity Prices
The public is being lied to about the Net Zero "opportunity"
Jan 31
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
The Collapse of Soviet Britain
Western democracies are in terminal self-destruct mode
Jan 11
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
December 2023
New Zealand: Serious Vaccine Safety Signals?
Why few agree about what the New Zealand data leak tells us
Dec 12, 2023
John Sullivan
Welcome to 1984, in 2030
When the WEF tells us the plan, we should believe them.
Dec 3, 2023
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
November 2023
The Battle for Albion (Britain)
Now is the time to take back our Country
Nov 15, 2023
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
The Slow Death of the Tories, & the UK
What next, after Suella Braverman's predictable defenestration?
Nov 13, 2023
John Sullivan
October 2023
Divided We Fall
How we must unite to save the world.
Oct 28, 2023
John Sullivan
and
SpaceTimeEnd
Net Zero: An Open Letter to Rishi Sunak
A direct appeal to the UK Prime Minister to end this dystopian madness
Oct 3, 2023
John Sullivan
