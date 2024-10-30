The number of coincidences we have witnessed over the last few years is unprecedented. This leads many far-right conspiracy theorists to see devious plots and malign cover ups which simply aren’t there.

Let’s take a brief look at a few examples.

The (alleged) Southport attacker turns out to have downloaded an Al Qaeda training manual and produced Ricin. However, like the fact that he targeted a Taylor Swift themed event, when degenerate western music has been a favourite target of Islamist terrorists since the Bataclan attack through to the Manchester Arena bombings, the October 7th atrocities and the threat to Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, this was all coincidence, obviously. If you suspect or speculate otherwise, you really need to get a life.

The “news” about the Ricin and the Al Qaeda manual was released the day before the budget would provide the perfect opportunity to “bury bad news”. Just an example of serendipity at work, clearly.

While it is true that retail electricity prices in the UK are among the highest in the world, it is sheer coincidence that we also have an extremely high proportion of “renewables” generation. There is no causal connection; none.

The record high UK temperatures of 2022, coincidentally recorded beside airport runways in the middle of massive urban heat islands like London, are nevertheless purely the result of climate change. Any other explanation has been discounted by the BBC’s experts like Justin Rowland and his impartial fact check accomplices , I mean colleagues, at BBC Verify. They would never lie to you, you can trust them implicitly and without reservation.

The huge rise in Covid “cases” - and subsequent deaths - immediately following the initial rollout of “vaccines” in December 2020, was absolutely and purely a coincidence. It was the new Kent/Alpha strain that was the real cause, and don’t believe any far right charlatan who suggests a virus usually becomes less deadly as it becomes more contagious.

The above are just a few examples from the UK. There are doubtless many others we could discuss from around the world.

But I am certain that those who are not full on conspiracy theorists will see, as clearly as I do, that they are all indeed coincidences. Just as anything else that may happen in the coming weeks and months that may seem just a tad “suspect”, will indeed be nothing of the sort.

So be a good global citizen and take off your tin foil hat. Take your boosters, give away your car and your gas boiler, go vegan, and welcome your new “refugee” neighbour.

Oh, and pop another Soma pill while you’re at it.

Share