Facts Matter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
prescott's avatar
prescott
Jun 30

The next big thing, or maybe conspiracy theory, is actively weaponized chat AI. Maybe it's already here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barry Dixon's avatar
Barry Dixon
Jun 27

I had a similar exchange with Chat GPT on the distinction between Justice and Fairness. I think I won and there was a shift to my position. I have similar issues with its use of Guardian, BBC and NYT. I asked it to use balance sources such as the Telegraph, Times and conservative publications but it still defaults to far-left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Sullivan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture