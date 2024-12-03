Over the last few years, I have published a number of articles here on the madness of Net Zero.

In collaboration with a number of peers having expert knowledge of climate science and energy system economics, I have consolidated many of my earlier posts and added some significant new material in a formal document which is now published at this link (https://sites.google.com/view/the-lpf/home). The web site is very minimal at present, but we plan to add additional material in due course.

The document is substantial and forms a comprehensive professional analysis of the overall costs of Net Zero - power system (generation, network, other) & consumption issues (heat pumps, electric vehicles, etc) - as well as the expected impact on retail electricity prices (£0.65 to £1 a unit). It represents what successive governments should have commissioned from independent experts, but have not: shockingly, there still exists no official detailed and costed plan for how Net Zero is supposed to be achieved in the UK by 2050. So I have done it myself (to explain why it is not remotely possible) with voluntary assistance from a number of associates who have been very generous with their time.

For the avoidance of doubt, I am completely independent and I have not received any payment to produce this document. My only motivation is to highlight the true insanity of the climate alarmist politicians and others, who are about to further destroy the socio-economic fabric of the UK with no understanding of the disastrous consequences. The public desperately need to understand the truth.

I hope and believe that readers will find the document of interest. It is intended primarily as a consolidated (and somewhat technical) reference for people who already have considerable expert knowledge of the issues, but the formal structure should allow anyone with a particular interest in any specific aspect to selectively read only those parts which they need.

Enjoy!

Share