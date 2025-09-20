Facts Matter

prescott
Sep 20

Our FCC sticking its nose into this issue really ruined the dialogue about it, allowing the loony lefties to cry CENSORSHIP! Kimmel was punished exclusively by the free market. His ratings have been tanking. Local stations refused to carry his show after his comments. Advertisers either bailed or threatened to. His absurd statements simply served as an opportunity for the network to do what has seemed inevitable for the last couple of years.

Hellish 2050
2d

I was sacked from my job at a UK unversity for writing a book critical of Islam.

I have subsequently written over 20 books!

1 reply by John Sullivan
5 more comments...

