I believe absolutely in freedom of speech and freedom of lawful action, so much so that this has been my profile picture on TwiX for the past several years:

As someone fully confident in the consistency of my own position, I am not interested in lectures from self self-appointed “grown-ups in the room” now declaring, all over social media, their support for the “right to free speech” of Jimmy Kimmel and his like.

Of course, everyone in nominally liberal democratic societies such as the US and the UK should have the right to individual freedom of speech. But there are two principal issues with ridiculous TwiX posts such as the one below from Konstantin Kisin - issues which, like so much of the madness in today’s world, ought to be so obvious as to not require saying.

Firstly, in delivering his disgraceful monologue (quoted below, highlights mine) Jimmy Kimmel was not exercising his individual right to free speech, and he has not been “censored”. Kimmel was the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, aired on ABC since January 2003. He was a key element of “the voice of ABC” for over 2 decades.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Ordinary people on both sides of the Atlantic have been bombarded, for years, with non-stop neo-Marxist globalist propaganda and lies from far-left extremists like Kimmel, deeply embedded in the broadcast media channels they have so successfully infiltrated. We have been lied to incessantly about Covid, BLM, “trans rights”, immigration, climate change, and so much more. Kimmel himself is afflicted with a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS, and has been a loud voice - one among so many - who campaigned tirelessly to prevent Trump’s re-election, based on far-left disinformation pumped out non-stop across 95% of broadcast media. Kimmel also implicitly supported the far-left thugs vandalising Teslas last Spring. Kimmel, in short, is a very nasty piece of work.

The neo-Marxist seditionist Kimmel and his collaborators are not defending their right to freedom of speech, they are campaigning to retain the exclusive right to brainwash the population with Long March lies - lies which have seen the freedoms of all of us so heavily curtailed in recent years, including with the insane house arrest episodes known as Covid lockdowns. If they get their way, they will see us banned from using fossil fuels, from travelling freely, and from eating whatever we choose. They are anti-freedom, right down to their bone marrow.

Secondly, most of us in the UK today absolutely do not have the right to free speech - as J D Vance and Donald Trump have recently repeatedly observed. For the purposes of discussion here, I will set aside the huge number of celebrity “cancellations” of those who refused to toe the establishment line, and the extreme examples of ordinary people being persecuted and jailed for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

I would like to focus instead on the thousands, possibly millions, of ordinary people whose dissenting voices have been censored and silenced; banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, newspaper comment sections, even the BBC “have your say” web site, for daring to voice lawful dissenting opinions. And who was it that banned us? Yes - the same neo-Marxist maniacs now complaining about the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel.

None of these things have happened to Jimmy Kimmel; he has not been banned from social media; he has not been arrested or jailed; unlike us, his victims, he absolutely retains his right to individual freedom of speech and to spew his pernicious lies to anyone idiotic enough to listen. What he has been denied - what everyone of his tyrannical communist ilk should now also be denied, starting with the likes of Justin Rowlatt and Marianna Spring at the BBC - is the right to spread Long March propaganda via captured public broadcast channels.

We are in an existential war with these people - and bleeding heart both-sides liberals claiming to be battling tyranny while rushing to condemn Kimmel’s cancellation - are most definitely not on our side.

Yet Kisin’s TwiX post above has close on ten thousand likes. Go figure.

