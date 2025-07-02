Almost 15 weeks after the incident, NESO have released their final report into the sequence of failures at North Hyde substation which led to the shutdown of Heathrow Airport on March 21st.

I posted at the time, both on this channel and on TwiX, when it was already fairly obvious a. as to the nature of the root cause and b. that the can would be kicked sufficiently far down the road, until the “noise” had died down sufficiently that not too many heads would have to roll.

“It should be a matter of mere hours before senior management at both organisations are presented with the full story - so that they can then obfuscate and deflect, as is their self-satisfied perception of their jobs, in subsequent public announcements.”

Obviously the age & maintenance history of the transformer will be in the spotlight.

As is typical of these “deep-dive investigations” and reports, we are treated to many pages of deflective fluff - including a helpful(?) “Electricity explainer” at section 4.

But to the substance, such as it is. Sure enough and to no one’s surprise, there were known maintenance issues - a serious risk to the operation of the affected “supergrid transformer” (SGT3), which went unaddressed for 7 years.

The details don’t really matter but, since bushings are explicitly referenced in the report, these are the “spikes” on top of the transformer, which provide insulated channels for power to enter and exit between external wires or “busbars” and the transformer internals. The insulating medium is typically oil; tested on a regular basis to check for the ingress of moisture (“water leaks”) which poses a potentially catastrophic risk for the integrity of the insulation.

So, in short, they found moisture in the oil in 2018 and 7 years later, in 2025, the transformer blew up. Quelle Surprise.

It was known immediately - as I reported on TwiX - that SGT3 had tripped on a “Buchholz” alarm, indicating an oil problem. After NESO’s “thorough report”, we now know less than we did on day one, of the actual sequence of real-time events and control room actions during the incident.

For those interested in the esoterics of SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) monitoring systems and event reporting capabilities, the report includes the following shocking paragraph about the subsequent loss of SGT1.

So how does this all happen, in a wealthy country which is a “first-world technological leader”? You almost certainly already know the basic answer to that - since followers of this page are a cut above the useful idiots who think everything is fine in our neo-Marxist dystopian shambles - but indulge me briefly while I explain a few details.

For public utilities such as National Grid, the water and gas companies, telecoms network operators and so on, their raison d'être is Asset Management: It is basically all they do - develop and maintain the critical national infrastructure on which we all depend. Mention asset management in your local pub, though, and people will almost certainly assume you are talking about investment funds and pensions - that’s how (un)important infrastructure asset management is in the public consciousness.

Nevertheless, the physical asset management industry is a key part of our world. There is even an Institute of Asset Management (how many have heard of it?) whose tagline is:

“The IAM is the international professional body for whole life management of physical assets.”

For my sins, I have had a long-standing involvement with asset management systems (often integrated with GIS, SCADA and control room systems) in several UK power companies and other utilities. As an electrical power engineer who crossed the divide into business consultancy and business change (IT) projects, I have been involved in half a dozen major implementations of asset management software.

That intentionally revealing phrase is key: “implementations of asset management software”. Since around the turn of the century, every project I have been involved in was increasingly exactly that - an IT vendor-led disaster! - rather than the business-led “change” or “improvement” project it was initially touted as. Major infrastructure utilities spend tens of £millions with consultants and IT vendors to implement “best in breed” software which, in reality, is typically evolved from decades-old designs.

A couple of brief anecdotal examples.

A few years ago I spoke to a major water company about helping them with their asset management system. I won’t name them, but they have been involved in several leakage incidents and subject to large Ofwat fines. The “conversation”, in essence, went like this:

Them: “We are using Agile (a development methodology grift pretty much guaranteed to end in a white elephant disaster for major projects like this).”

Me: “What about the business requirements?”

Them: “Yes, we have those.”

Me: “What do you need me for then? Are you business people, or IT”

Them: “We are IT project managers and vendor architects. What do you know about Agile?”

Me: “Can you show me the business requirements?”

Them: “No time for that. We need to get on with our next sprint.”

Me: “Goodbye and good luck - you are going to need it.”

Around the same time, an old engineering colleague and close personal friend who worked for a major UK networks company was assigned the role of Project Director for a major asset management and GIS replacement programme. He immediately rang me to ask if I was busy, because he feared an “IT takeover” and wanted me to guard his back. Unfortunately, against my explicit recommendation, they had already chosen an IT package and an implementation partner, without having first documented any business or cost/benefit objectives. But I agreed to help out as his personal advisor and to keep the IT “jobsworths” at bay as best I could.

It worked - and was mostly fun - for about 18 months, but eventually my buddy had a falling out with the vendor team’s director - a household name in IT and business consultancy. Something had to give, and my friend took an early retirement package, to be replaced with an IT programme director with no clue about engineering systems in general, or asset management specifically. Because I had a month or two of my contract to honour (and I had built a key tool to help manage data quality), I had to stay and deal with this idiot for a short period. Again, the essence of our exchanges:

Him: “We have to keep the vendor on board”.

Me: “What about the delivering the business objectives?”

Him: “I’m paid to tick boxes and deliver the project (the typical attitude of most IT ‘project management professionals’ over the past several decades)”.

Me: “Good luck with that. I’m off once my contract is up.”

But what is the relevance of these personal anecdotes, in relation to the Heathrow blackout? It is precisely the attitudes they reveal - deeply embedded in every major infrastructure organisation in the UK, now infected with the woke mind virus - that leads to incidents such as that which;

closed Heathrow for the better part of a day,

inconvenienced thousands of travellers, and

cost the UK economy a fortune.

All because some junior IT jobsworth considered it was more important not to “upset the vendor” or do some actual work on business process definitions and implementation. And some weak business manager let them get away with it, so that:

“The controls in place were not effective and failed to identify subsequently that action had not been taken in relation to the elevated moisture reading.”

As I have said previously, this incident should not have shut down Heathrow. The basic design of both the National Grid network and the idle, penny-pinching mentality of Heathrow management are equally culpable.

But catastrophic asset failures such as was experienced at North Hyde are a constant risk. It’s ostensibly why we have Ofgem regulators, an Institute for Asset Management, and large teams of “asset management professionals” paid handsomely to manage those risks, so that the potential for catastrophe doesn’t become an actual catastrophe. Is failing to act on a “highest level” issue, for 7 years, a positive outcome from all that pointless bureaucracy?

But our entire class of establishment professionals has progressively (pun intended) lost the plot over the last three decades - as we have seen time and again in so many unrelated areas: “Pandemic” management, immigration, energy, everything.

The anodyne recommendations in the NESO report are, frankly, pathetic - and section 12 (“Implementation plan”) is surely some kind of gaslighting joke? Basically, “someone else can figure out the details of what to actually do about it all”. Unintelligible bureaucratic word soup, at its absolute finest.

The problems which led to the incident are systemic, and it is therefore the system which needs to be fundamentally overhauled. But NESO themselves are a core part of the system, staffed as they are by DEI, flag-waving, woke, nonentities who will never see themselves as a core part of the problem.

As a result, the UK is going backwards fast and, if we don’t wake up and address the underlying causes soon, we will see a lot more incidents such as the Heathrow blackout. Indeed, we are increasingly likely to see nationwide blackouts in the next few years if we don’t put an immediate stop to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero lunacy. Remember - it is the very same woke bureaucrats who are telling the country they can deliver Net Zero by 2050, and that it won’t destroy the UK economically.

So, in conclusion, what actually caused the Heathrow shutdown? It is ultimately very straightforward:

“Best of breed” asset management software is actually a heap of junk. “Business Change” project professionals mostly have no idea what they are doing. Too many of them are simply chancers. IT vendors and consultants are largely grifting charlatans and they lie freely. There are too many idle freeloaders working in the depths of most large corporates, including infrastructure utilities, who simply don’t do their jobs. We need to ditch the excessive employment protection and woke DEI provisions which enable these conditions to persist and further entrench by the day. Our establishment is corrupt.

