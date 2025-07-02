Facts Matter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MysteryBee's avatar
MysteryBee
Jul 2

Thanks for the analysis.

It appears the UK has some of the leading practitioners in the essential new field of avoiding responsibility for everything. Well done us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Jul 2

You are showing your anger again at all those jobsworths, quite rightly. It looks as if they and their political overlords have been so distracted pushing their Net Zero fantasy that they have neglected their mundane but critical job of efficient infrastructure maintenance. Kathryn Porter has been making the same points recently, for example here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/britain-electricity-grid-dangerously-outdated-110000492.html

It’s bad enough to realise, post the Spain blackout, that we have spent the past 20 years building out weather-dependent wind and solar farms which are fundamentally incompatible with how the grid was designed to operate, but now we realise that due to neglected maintenance, random plant failures which could trigger a Spain-like cascading shutdown could happen at any time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Sullivan
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Sullivan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture