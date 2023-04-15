This is a follow up to our two previous papers, here (April 2021) and here (July 2022), in which we examined excess death rates both during and after the pandemic. In the second of those papers, we concluded that there were around 90,000 UK ‘pandemic deaths’ in total - including ‘iatrogenic’ deaths, i.e. those caused by medical interventions rather than the disease itself.

These iatrogenic deaths were caused by a number of mis-steps in the early part of 2020, including inappropriate intubation, seeding of the virus into care homes by discharging infected elderly patients from hospital, a rush to place infected care home residents on ‘end of life pathways’ involving Midazolam and other drugs, and the withholding of prophylactic and therapeutic treatments - such as Vitamin D, Ivermectin, and anti-biotics - from sick people.

We simply do not have the data to accurately estimate how many of the 90,000 pandemic deaths were genuinely unavoidable due to Covid and how many were caused by these medical and administrative mistakes. However we do know that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported more than 19,000 'Covid related' deaths in care homes in England and Wales to 12th June 2020 - nearly 30% of all deaths in care homes during that brief period.

It is therefore entirely feasible that Covid deaths would not have exceeded 50,000 in the UK if the machinery of state had done nothing at all. Furthermore, if doctors had simply been allowed - better yet encouraged - to treat patients in accordance with their professional judgment, many thousands more could potentially have been saved. It is quite possible that Spring 2020 might have looked no different to a moderately severe late winter flu season.

In actuality, though, ONS estimates that there were over 167,000 excess deaths between March 2020 and December 2022 in England and Wales alone. When Scotland and NI are taken into account, as well as the fact that excess deaths are continuing at devastatingly high levels as detailed below, total UK excess deaths linked directly or indirectly to the pandemic are likely to exceed a quarter of a million within the next few months. So, if ‘only’ 90,000 are linked directly, even given all those early mistakes, the question begging an urgent answer is; “what killed - and is continuing to kill - everyone else”?

The evidence of a major role for the vaccines has become increasingly compelling ever since the initial rollout began in December 2020. Yet, rather than addressing this growing scandal, governments and their media collaborators continue to gaslight populations across the world. Anyone asking reasonable questions or speaking out - such as the courageous Westminster MP Andrew Bridgen - is ruthlessly ridiculed and/or censored by the same people responsible for the agenda-driven tyranny of the past 3 years.

How long can the official narrative be sustained, given the ongoing hugely elevated mortality levels worldwide? It is completely unfathomable to many, including ourselves, that the whole edifice of lies has not already come crashing down, but eventually the facts will surely become undeniable - especially given two topical factors that are likely to make a dire situation even worse: The imminent rollout of ‘Spring Boosters’ and ongoing industrial action by NHS staff.

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The NHS was back in the mainstream media this week, as junior doctors in England staged a four-day strike in pursuit of a 35% pay claim. Some ‘junior’ doctors can already earn close to £80,000, though it’s true that those in their first couple of years are not highly paid, with a first year total income typically less than £40,000.

While £40k is not that unusual for those on the first step of the ladder in other professional careers, the public might have some sympathy with a substantial rise in the starting salary. Many may also think though that 35% on top of £80k may be a little greedy after a supposedly ‘deadly pandemic’ when ‘lives were more important than the economy’.

It has been estimated that this week’s walkout could see a quarter of a million operations and appointments cancelled. How many thousands of lives will have been put at risk remains to be seen, but any additional deaths will be on top of the substantial surge in excess deaths which has already been ongoing in the UK since the end of the pandemic in early 2021.

However, the BBC and Sky News are not keen to talk about the ongoing scandal of excess deaths - 21% above the 5-year average for England & Wales in the latest weekly report from the ONS. That’s over 2,000 excess deaths in a single week, excluding Scotland and NI.

Figure 1: ONS Weekly Death Statistics ( published 13th April 2023)

The 34,000 excess deaths officially reported for England and Wales in 2022 - 6.2% above the 5-year average - is distorted to the low side by the inclusion of 2021 in the 5-year average calculation. Across the UK as a whole, 2022 saw over 50,000 more deaths than 2019. Furthermore, the ONS reported 22,454 Covid deaths in 2022 but in truth virtually none of these deaths are from Covid. Hardly anyone was killed by Omicron in 2022.

Left entirely to itself, as discussed above, Covid may only have resulted in 50,000 deaths or less. So there may well have been as many, or more, excess deaths in 2022 - a single post-pandemic year - as were killed by Covid in total. Certainly that’s the view of many well-respected independent analysts, including Joel Smalley.

Even if you know the truth of this, if you watch MSM news you could be forgiven for thinking that the epidemic of non-Covid excess deaths was over by the end of January. In December and early January, as the NHS struggled to cope with demand, the MSM were not shy about daily warnings of Armageddon regarding ambulance shortages and elevated death rates.

Figure 2: BBC Screenshots, January 2023

Until mid-January - as had been the case for 3 straight years, the overall reporting landscape of the BBC - and most other UK broadcast media outlets - was crafted to promote their favoured narrative; essentially that ‘Covid is still deadly. Coupled with issues of an underfunded NHS, the virus was responsible, directly or indirectly, for most of the excess deaths we’ve seen’. When it wasn’t climate change of course.

Figure 3: BBC Screenshot, October 7th 2023

It was almost as if - perish the thought - certain factions in the MSM wanted to promote the twin narratives of the Covid plague and that their ‘heroic’ ideological friends in the NHS were overwhelmed; more than worth the substantial pay increases they sought.

After mid-January however, things changed. The BBC began a narrative that things were getting back to normal, reporting in February that “Ambulance crews reached emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes one hour quicker in January than December in England”, and that “One of the key factors in the easing of the pressures was the falling rates of hospital admission for flu and Covid”.

Figure 5: BBC Screenshot, February 9th 2023

Also, from around the end of January, official ONS mortality statistics seemed to show that excess deaths had dried up, as per the solid brown plot at figure 4.

Figure 4: ONS Weekly Death Statistics for 2023 - England and Wales

ONS statistics compare the current year’s all cause mortality (death) rate with a five year average from the preceding years. Because of the pandemic deaths in 2020, the ONS omit that year from the calculation - taking instead the average of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. But 2021 also saw a huge increase in excess deaths during January and February - right after the initial rollout of the vaccines to the most frail elderly in the country - as illustrated at figure 5.

Figure 5: ONS Excess Death Statistics to Jan-Aug 2021

The dotted plots at figure 4 are adjusted to compensate for 2021, showing that the ‘disappearance’ of excess deaths in February was to some extent an illusion caused by the peak in deaths in early 2021. This adjustment indicates that England and Wales have seen a true total of almost 18,000 (11.2%) excess deaths in the first quarter of 2023.

But why do even the adjusted plots show a substantial dip?

In this BBC Sounds clip from March (play from 8m 30s), the interviewee suggested that, though death rates were ‘back to normal’, he suspected this was largely due to an absence of Flu deaths - had Flu levels been normal, we would still have been seeing significant levels of excess deaths through February and March. He further proposed that, once the normal Flu season was over, we would start to see excess deaths rise again in April.

Although death rates (unadjusted for age) were not actually back to normal, the BBC interviewee appears to have been at least partially correct. The drop in excess deaths during February and March seems to have been temporary.

Our approach in this newsletter, as usual, is to focus in-depth on UK data, but the increase in deaths is world-wide and it is increasingly difficult to construct any kind of impartial case where the vaccines are not a major factor. Limits on the normal functioning of healthcare, and rates of Covid infection, varied dramatically from country to country, but vaccines were a common factor. This issue was discussed in a Conservative Woman article linked from Joel Smalley’s newsletter.

In summary, lockdown and vaccine deaths have far from gone away, and this week’s junior doctors’ strike could see thousands more lives put at risk. Furthermore, with the vaccines increasingly looking like the prime suspect, and “Spring boosters” now being advertised in the UK, the grim reaper could be in for a very busy time indeed.

Figure 6: The Grim Reaper

The suppression of an honest national debate about post-pandemic deaths looks ever more inexcusable, ever more scandalous, and ever more criminal.

We’ll know more about any impact from the doctors strike in a few weeks time - watch this space.