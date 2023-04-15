Facts Matter

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Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
Apr 15, 2023

(1) The injections were NEVER created to stop Covid.

It was the reverse:

(2) Covid was created so they could launch the injection program.

The public health authorities were never "mistaken." No, they've been LYING TO US from the start over 3 years ago.

So, yes, it's time now to focus on the many career criminals in "public health" and their crimes. Time to stop sugar coating crimes against humanity at NHS, WHO, and (in the U.S.) at CDC, DOD, FDA, NIH, NIAID, and Univ. North Carolina Chapel Hill (Ralph Baric's lab), as mere "errors" and "corruption."

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