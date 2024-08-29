Many of our previous articles have addressed both the specifics of the lunacy that has gripped Britain over the last few years (primarily the Covid fiasco and the Net Zero madness), as well as the general underlying cause (Long March neo-Marxist globalism).

We have emphasised, many times, that only a unified, professionally organised opposition can effectively fight the lunacy, by providing a holistic counter-narrative based on science, engineering and economic reality. Unfortunately, such a movement requires high-profile leadership, and funding, which has not happened and still shows no real sign of happening.

Under Richard Tice, Reform UK wasted three years in which they could have developed a genuine alternative vision for Britain. Not only did they not do this, Tice and his deputy, David Bull, actively supported some of the draconian Covid measures (mandatory vaccinations for certain groups), tacitly supported the war in Ukraine, and gave their implicit approval for a “pragmatic” approach to Net Zero - dubbed Net Smart by Tice but now, predictably, memory-holed.

Tice’s Reform was going nowhere, and deservedly so. But then, just before the election, Nigel Farage returned - and we advised people to vote Reform, essentially as a shot to nothing.

“Voting Reform on July 4th may well be that first, uncertain, step. If we don’t take it now, we may never get another chance.”

Unfortunately, Farage left it too late - not helped by deliberate sabotage of democracy from the treachorous Rishi Sunak. He also made a crucial error in focussing his attacks on the Tories, who were already dead in the water, rather than bluntly warning of the massive damage that a totalitarian Labour government under Keir Starmer would quickly do the UK. The upshot was that Reform won just 5 seats in parliament and Labour achieved a “landslide”, with less votes than they received under Jeremy Corbyn and the support of just 1 in 5 eligible voters in the UK - this after huge inward migration to the UK over the last few years, which may have boosted Labour support by up to 2 million votes. Do not expect a detailed investigative analysis into voting demographics from the BBC any time soon though.

Sadly, more of us are now finding out what a Labour government really means.

The propaganda around an imaginary far-right threat is nothing but a pre-emptive attack on anyone who dares to challenge the totalitarian communist narrative - which comes not just, or even primarily, from Labour MP’s themselves, but from the entire neo-Marxist establishment who hold the real power in today’s Britain: The unions (especially the “professional” unions such as the BMA), the civil service, the police and criminal justice system, and - of course - the mainstream media.

The war on smoking perfectly reveals the truth of a puppet uniparty. To the astonishment of many, one of Rishi Sunak’s vanishingly few initiatives, proposed in his last few months in office, was to progressively ban the uptake of smoking over a number of years. Enter Starmer’s Labour, and the aim is the same - to gradually outlaw smoking - although the mechanism is different, i.e. to make it socially impossible by banning it (initially) in pub gardens.

Of course, smoking is a “trivial” issue for us non-smokers, but it reveals a deep truth. The unified attack on it - the fact that there is still not a cigarette paper between the Tories and Labour on any issue of substance - is not a coincidence. It is simply the latest example of the neo-Marxist war on anything and everything previously seen as a fundamental liberty of ordinary British citizens. It is just one more manifestation of the class and culture wars which these lunatics are waging on you - wars which they then try to gaslight everyone into believing are imagined. They really do hate you, viscerally.

Many are expressing surprise at how “unexpectedly extreme” the Starmer government is proving to be. But there is nothing unexpected in what is happening, other than, perhaps, the speed of this accelerated descent into dystopian totalitarianism - Starmer is being unexpectedly bold.

Some are optimistically interpreting his increasingly totalitarian approach as some sort of panic, exposing Starmer’s increasing fear of being exposed as an out-of-his-depth fake. In reality, it is because he is fully confident of the backing of the entire establishment, especially the supine mainstream media. He thinks he has already won a total victory - that (for now) he is untouchable - and he is determined to make hay while the sun shines. He may well be right.

So the war on smokers, on pensioners, on private schools, on the “rich”, on “far right” ordinary people, gathers pace.

We have been warning against gullible complacency throughout the last few years - in the face of all the narcissistic social media engagement farmers repeatedly announcing “major victories”; telling us that “we are winning”, that “the tide is turning”, that “good always wins in the end”.

None of it is true. We are not winning, we are losing, badly. We have probably already lost. Only a Trump victory in the US might tip the scales back in our favour, and the globalist neo-Marxist blob is doing everything it can to make sure that doesn’t happen. Unthinkable as it seems, there may be a President Kamala Harris in the White House in a few short months’ time.

What we are seeing, fundamentally, is the inexorable rise of totalitarian globalist communism. Everything else is a detail - deflective chaff to confuse and distract. Covid, climate, trans rights, smoking, the far-right threat. It’s lies, all lies.

But, aside from a Trump victory in the US, there are still two issues which could derail the “victorious” Long March subversives in the home straight.

Firstly, the neo-Marxist puppeteers have done a Faustian deal with Islam, but they have lost control of the “useful idiots” - if they genuinely fear anything, it is that. Gays for Palestine is, unbelievably, a real phenomenon. It is now entirely feasible, increasingly probable in fact, that our eventual fate lies in Sharia Law rather than 1984. We can now expect to see a desperate attempt, by all wings of the establishment uniparty, to genuinely address the issue of uncontrolled immigration - but they may already have left it too late.

Secondly, more ordinarily people are - finally - waking up to the genuine disaster facing the UK, and the entire western world. Starmer’s Labour is increasingly being seen for the dishonest nest of communist, anti-Semitic, race-baiting vipers that it has always been. It is possible that Starmer is being too bold, recklessly bold, and that the UK will descend into some form of outright civil war, the outcome of which is impossible to predict. Nothing good, that’s for sure.

In the end though, too many people are still asleep, still consuming the garbage propaganda spewed out daily by the likes of the BBC and Sky News. So do not believe the social media “influencers” who tell you about the latest big win, do not believe that GB News or Talk TV are actually fighting for you.

We have the most extreme left-wing government the UK has ever had, by a country mile. Even Starmer is now telling us that things are about to get worse. Believe him on that - but not on the promised land he is offering you on the other side. Stay angry. Get angrier. You are going to need it.

Mostly though, whatever you do, don’t play the rigged game.