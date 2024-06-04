Twenty four hours ago, there were 2 overwhelming reasons to never vote for Reform UK.

They are not a serious political party and their policy manifesto was seemingly written in five minutes by a five year old. They were led by Richard Tice.

Today one of those impediments no longer applies. Nigel Farage is back.

When Tice became leader, a little over three years ago, many of us - including me - were ready to give him the benefit of the doubt. However, within weeks, it became clear that he was a fool and an empty windbag. Inter alia, he lavished gushing praise on Australia, just as they were descending into totalitarian Covid tyranny; he called for vaccine mandates for health and care workers; his climate policy revolved around the incoherent “net smart” soundbite; he advocates for “net zero immigration”; and he has beaten the warmongering drum in Ukraine. Everything Tice has said, from the day he became leader until yesterday, has been nonsensical populist gibberish.

Farage is far from perfect. We should not blindly “trust” him as some kind of a messiah, and we can not trust the Reform party, as it is presently constituted, to run the country, any more than we can trust the Tories. We can certainly never trust Labour or the Lib Dems to run a bath, let alone the country.

However, as we have pointed out before, politicians no longer run the UK - the neo-Marxist globalist “blob” does. Our current politicians are nothing but figureheads mouthing meaningless platitudes. We, the people, now need to begin the process of wresting back control from the lunatics who have captured our institutions, and we need a charismatic leader to front a cohesive team who can unite us in that task.

There are valid questions as to whether Farage is capable of operating as a genuine team player, but this is true of anyone unproven in battle - he can hardly fare worse than any of our country’s “leaders” over the last quarter of a century. And of course, Reform’s policy platform remains unreformed, it is the same today as it was yesterday. It will take considerable time and effort - from people with serious intellectual gravitas - to transform it into a workable agenda for the UK.

Yet, for all their lack of ideological clarity and glaring policy flaws, Reform UK, and Farage in particular, do stand (mostly) for the things that matter to the British people. There are only really a handful of priorities, at most, which are of fundamental importance at this point, including:

Retaining/regaining the UK’s national sovereignty (truly “taking back control”).

Stemming the tide of immigration.

Ending every aspect of the climate alarmist / Net Zero lunacy.

Containing the escalating threat of world war three.

Everything else will follow from the socio-economic bounce back which will result from fixing these core issues. The £Trillions we could save from canning Net Zero alone would revitalise the economy and provide the funds to reduce the tax burden, while fixing essential services such as defence, the NHS, the education system and our broken police service.

It is a mistake to think of Reform UK as a mature political party ready for effective government. In reality, it represents a nascent political movement. If we are to break the corrupt, rotten mould of British politics, we need to start somewhere, and take the first step. As long as Farage does not drop any truly horrendous clangers over the next month, there is now a very real chance that Reform could win a proportion of the vote comparable to the Tories. Possibly, even beat the Tories, as Farage has suggested.

Even with just a handful of parliamentary seats, or no seats at all, if Reform were to come second in terms of the national vote share, they would have a strong moral case to speak as the true opposition - against what is sure to be a truly catastrophic Labour administration.

Voting Reform on July 4th may well be that first, uncertain, step. If we don’t take it now, we may never get another chance.

