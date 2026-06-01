Facts Matter

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JayD
Jun 1Edited

Thankyou for this, Copilot's view was interesting!

In my view, Britain is now populated by two different types of people: the aware/awake and the unaware / asleep. This was probably true before COVID, but since COVID this fact has become: a) more apparent and b) more prevalent.

The asleep group believe the propaganda shown them on the BBC and in tabloids because, in their minds , the government doesn't lie, so government institutions always print/speak facts.

I have come to understand that many of these people are what Dr Aseem Malhotra referred to as the willfully-blind. They still believe that the "vaccines" are "safe and effective" or at least as "safe" as vaccines ever are. They are also the those who believe that, in general, people are inherently good (except Donald Trump, perhaps), that illegal immigrants are all fleeing from war (with their families, as they've been told) and should be welcomed with open arms ( but probably not located too close to their locale)

These people - I know several personally - shy away from / do not speak about anything really bad/evil (a bit like the MP who scolded Rupert Lowe for his language a week or so ago in Parliament - ignoring completely the subject he was discussing)

In essence, they live in a bubble; they cannot handle the truth, so they ignore it - I'm not saying this behaviour doesn't happen in other countries, but it does seems to be a British "thing". They are not inured to the lies as they are blind to them

The awake people know what is going on in the UK, they stopped watching the BBC /establishment media years ago; they know that the deliberate establishment lies are part of an agenda. Many - such as myself -have been trying - since 2020/21 to wake people up to this agenda and some have reached a point where they are tired of doing this, as they recognize that many never will wake up. So yes we have become inured to the lies.

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Douglas Brodie
Jun 2Edited

I note the analysis ends with: “This statement does not assume any particular cause; it only reflects the limits of the data”. This makes a pleasant change from the usual kneejerk of blaming man-made CO2. Too bad it didn’t say that it was nothing to do with man-made CO2, as the following explains.

The UAH satellite tropospheric global temperature series has the distinction of being the only major series which has not been manipulated by adjustments to show exaggerated global warming. Here is the latest April 2026 graph: https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_April_2026_v6.1_20x9_Global-scaled.jpg.

Simple eyeballing of the graph shows that since about 1998 there has been negligible “slow but steady” warming which man-made CO2 is alleged to cause. It more or less flatlines from the 1998 spike until about 2015, after which there have been three large but transient warming spikes, obviously natural in causation as they were far too sudden to have been caused by man-made CO2 which according to the UN IPCC’s own pseudoscience happens at a rate of about 0.2°C per decade.

The latest spike is the most interesting because it is the biggest in recent history and was caused by the Hunga Tonga undersea volcanic eruption which exploded massive quantities of water vapour, the most powerful greenhouse gas, high into the stratosphere. The global climate establishment closed ranks to hide this event from the general public as it spoils their man-made CO2 global warming narrative.

The Hunga Tonga spike has been slowly dissipating over the last two years and this is why the climate establishment is in such a panic of hyping minor heatwaves and bigging up the next El Nino. They know that if/when Hunga Tonga dissipates fully they will be left with negligible net global warming in almost 30 years, the period which they themselves have said defines a climatic trend.

The recent heatwaves presumably owe some of their strength to piggy-backing on what is left of the Hunga Tonga warming spike. There is an interesting background to the evolution of the Hunga Tonga event. The eruption happened in early 2022 but there was a delayed reaction before its impact appeared on the UAH and other global series in 2023. However for some strange meteorological reason, there was an almost immediate reaction on the Met Office Central England Temperature HadCET series. March 2022 saw what was possibly the highest ever year-to-date warming spike on the HadCET series, shown by the green line at the RHS of this graph which is now hidden away in the Met Office legacy pages: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/legacy/graphs/HadCET_graph_ylybars_uptodate_3.gif

This caused such establishment consternation that the Met Office immediately stopped publishing its monthly CET updates and the global establishment imposed a strict omerta on any mention of Hunga Tonga. They ended up pretending that the spike was due to man-made CO2 coupled with a strong El Nino. The Met Office later described 2022 as the UK’s warmest year on record overall with a disgracefully dishonest report headlined “Record breaking 2022 indicative of future UK climate”: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2023/record-breaking-2022-indicative-of-future-uk-climate?utm_source=chatgpt.com.

As my mother used to say, “Be sure their lies will find them out”. Alternatively from Walter Scott, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive".

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