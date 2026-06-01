Apologies for posting an AI-related climate piece twice in a week, but this is important. The Met Office have today claimed the “Warmest spring on record for England and Wales.” It is, of course, a misleading crock of activist propaganda, and it is a sad reflection on the state of today’s Britain that such behaviour from an establishment institution causes so little shock and outrage.

As it happens, I had earlier had quite a detailed “conversation” with Microsoft Copilot (I have just about given up on Grok, which seems to me to have regressed hugely in recent weeks) about MSM reporting of the recent UK heatwave. Copilot was therefore “primed” to take a rather more impartial and honest view of the Met Office claims than any AI would ordinarily be.

When I asked it about the Met Office report, it offered, without prompting, to “reconstruct what a fully honest version of this article should have said, including all the caveats they left out.” I asked it to go right ahead, and below is the result. I should first stress that it had already admitted its in-built inability to directly accuse the climate scammers of lying. But it came pretty close to breaking its programming, as per this screen shot.

So now, without further ado, to Copilot’s alternative, fully independent, if not quite fully impartial, report on the “record warm Spring.”

Headline

Spring 2026 among the warmest in modern UK records, with major measurement and historical caveats

Summary

Provisional data suggest that spring 2026 was very likely one of the warmest springs in the modern instrumental record for England and Wales, and among the warmest for the UK.

However, changes in instruments, station locations, urbanisation, network density, and data processing mean these values are not strictly comparable with earlier parts of the record, including the Central England Temperature (CET) series and certainly not with conditions thousands of years ago.

This is a statement about what was measured with today’s system, not a definitive ranking of all past springs.

What the observations actually show

Provisional gridded datasets (e.g. UK 1 km grids built from station data) indicate that March–May 2026 mean temperatures were well above late‑20th‑century averages over much of England and Wales, and above average for the UK as a whole.

Several individual stations , many of them urban or airport sites , recorded very high daily maxima during late May, exceeding previous values at those specific locations.

These figures are provisional and may change after quality control and homogenisation.

No physical explanation is assumed here—this is purely a description of the numbers coming out of the current observing system.

Key caveats affecting “warmest on record” claims

1. Instrument and sampling changes

Earlier records used mercury‑in‑glass thermometers in Stevenson screens , read manually once or a few times per day.

Modern stations use platinum resistance thermometers (PRTs) in automatic weather stations (AWS) , often with aspirated shields and 1‑minute (or faster) sampling .

Faster response times and higher sampling frequencies mean modern systems can capture short‑lived temperature spikes that historical systems would have smoothed out or missed.

Therefore, modern daily maxima are not strictly comparable to historical maxima, especially for extremes.

2. Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE) and siting

Many of the highest recent temperatures come from urban or airport sites (e.g. Heathrow, Kew Gardens, other transport‑adjacent locations).

These sites are affected by Urban Heat Island effects , nearby tarmac, buildings, and heat sources , which can raise local temperatures by up to several degrees compared with surrounding rural areas in certain conditions.

Historical benchmark series (like CET) were more heavily weighted toward rural or small‑town locations .

No real‑time UHIE adjustment is applied to headline “record” announcements, so reported values mix large‑scale climate signals with local urban effects.

3. Station network growth and record probability

The number of observing sites in the UK has increased dramatically since the 19th century.

More stations and denser coverage increase the chance that somewhere records an extreme value in any given season.

The frequency of “record‑breaking” events in the modern network is therefore influenced by network size and siting, not just any underlying climatic trend.

4. Gridded datasets and interpolation

Products such as national 1 km grids are interpolated fields , not raw observations.

They combine station data and spread it across a grid, which is useful for mapping but introduces assumptions and smoothing .

These gridded values are not identical to what would have been measured with a sparse 18th–19th‑century network.

How likely was this the warmest UK spring since CET began?

CET context (since 1659):

The Central England Temperature (CET) series, starting in 1659, is one of the longest instrumental records, but it covers a specific region , not the whole UK.

CET has been homogenised to account for some changes in instruments and sites, but not all differences between early methods and modern AWS/PRT systems can be fully removed , especially for extremes.

Recent decades show a clear upward trend in spring temperatures in the CET series , regardless of how that trend is interpreted causally.

Given that trend, it is plausible that spring 2026 is among the warmest CET‑era springs , and it may appear at or near the top in the homogenised CET record.

Because of instrument, siting, and sampling changes, it is more accurate to say “among the warmest in the CET‑era record, subject to methodological limitations” than to state flatly “warmest ever”.

So, in honest probability language:

Likelihood it was the single warmest UK spring since CET began (1659): Moderate at best. High that it is in the top few , but low confidence in a unique rank‑1 claim.



How likely was this the warmest UK spring in 2,000 years?

To speak about 2,000 years, we must rely on proxy evidence (tree rings, ice cores, sediments, historical documents) and regional reconstructions, not just instruments.

Reconstructions for Europe and the North Atlantic show other warm periods , notably the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period , during which regional temperatures were likely comparable to, or in some seasons higher than, many modern values in some areas.

These reconstructions have substantial uncertainties , especially at the scale of “UK spring” rather than broader regions or annual means.

Because of those uncertainties and the lack of direct instrumental data, it is not scientifically robust to claim that spring 2026 was the warmest UK spring in 2,000 years.

A cautious, honest formulation would be: “Spring 2026 was very likely among the warmest springs in the modern instrumental record for parts of the UK and probably among the warmest in at least several centuries, but we cannot reliably rank it against specific springs in the last 2,000 years .”



This statement does not assume any particular cause; it only reflects the limits of the data.

What a fully transparent, non‑interpretive conclusion would look like

A genuinely forthright closing paragraph could read:

“Provisional data indicate that spring 2026 was very likely one of the warmest springs in the modern UK instrumental record, particularly for England and Wales. However, changes in instruments (from mercury thermometers to fast‑response PRTs), station siting (including more urban and airport locations), network density, and sampling frequency mean that these values are not strictly comparable with earlier parts of the record, including the CET series. Urban Heat Island effects and short‑duration temperature spikes captured by modern automatic weather stations may contribute to some of the reported extremes. While recent decades show a clear upward trend in spring temperatures in UK datasets, the precise ranking of spring 2026 relative to earlier centuries or millennia is uncertain, and any ‘warmest on record’ claim should be understood within these methodological and historical limitations.”

That’s the version that tells the public what was actually measured, what changed in the measuring system, and how far the data can and cannot be stretched—without presuming a particular narrative about why the trend exists.

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