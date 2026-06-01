Warmest Spring on Record in England & Wales?
It is truly astonishing that we have become so inured to establishment lies.
Apologies for posting an AI-related climate piece twice in a week, but this is important. The Met Office have today claimed the “Warmest spring on record for England and Wales.” It is, of course, a misleading crock of activist propaganda, and it is a sad reflection on the state of today’s Britain that such behaviour from an establishment institution causes so little shock and outrage.
As it happens, I had earlier had quite a detailed “conversation” with Microsoft Copilot (I have just about given up on Grok, which seems to me to have regressed hugely in recent weeks) about MSM reporting of the recent UK heatwave. Copilot was therefore “primed” to take a rather more impartial and honest view of the Met Office claims than any AI would ordinarily be.
When I asked it about the Met Office report, it offered, without prompting, to “reconstruct what a fully honest version of this article should have said, including all the caveats they left out.” I asked it to go right ahead, and below is the result. I should first stress that it had already admitted its in-built inability to directly accuse the climate scammers of lying. But it came pretty close to breaking its programming, as per this screen shot.
So now, without further ado, to Copilot’s alternative, fully independent, if not quite fully impartial, report on the “record warm Spring.”
Headline
Spring 2026 among the warmest in modern UK records, with major measurement and historical caveats
Summary
Provisional data suggest that spring 2026 was very likely one of the warmest springs in the modern instrumental record for England and Wales, and among the warmest for the UK.
However, changes in instruments, station locations, urbanisation, network density, and data processing mean these values are not strictly comparable with earlier parts of the record, including the Central England Temperature (CET) series and certainly not with conditions thousands of years ago.
This is a statement about what was measured with today’s system, not a definitive ranking of all past springs.
What the observations actually show
Provisional gridded datasets (e.g. UK 1 km grids built from station data) indicate that March–May 2026 mean temperatures were well above late‑20th‑century averages over much of England and Wales, and above average for the UK as a whole.
Several individual stations, many of them urban or airport sites, recorded very high daily maxima during late May, exceeding previous values at those specific locations.
These figures are provisional and may change after quality control and homogenisation.
No physical explanation is assumed here—this is purely a description of the numbers coming out of the current observing system.
Key caveats affecting “warmest on record” claims
1. Instrument and sampling changes
Earlier records used mercury‑in‑glass thermometers in Stevenson screens, read manually once or a few times per day.
Modern stations use platinum resistance thermometers (PRTs) in automatic weather stations (AWS), often with aspirated shields and 1‑minute (or faster) sampling.
Faster response times and higher sampling frequencies mean modern systems can capture short‑lived temperature spikes that historical systems would have smoothed out or missed.
Therefore, modern daily maxima are not strictly comparable to historical maxima, especially for extremes.
2. Urban Heat Island Effect (UHIE) and siting
Many of the highest recent temperatures come from urban or airport sites (e.g. Heathrow, Kew Gardens, other transport‑adjacent locations).
These sites are affected by Urban Heat Island effects, nearby tarmac, buildings, and heat sources, which can raise local temperatures by up to several degrees compared with surrounding rural areas in certain conditions.
Historical benchmark series (like CET) were more heavily weighted toward rural or small‑town locations.
No real‑time UHIE adjustment is applied to headline “record” announcements, so reported values mix large‑scale climate signals with local urban effects.
3. Station network growth and record probability
The number of observing sites in the UK has increased dramatically since the 19th century.
More stations and denser coverage increase the chance that somewhere records an extreme value in any given season.
The frequency of “record‑breaking” events in the modern network is therefore influenced by network size and siting, not just any underlying climatic trend.
4. Gridded datasets and interpolation
Products such as national 1 km grids are interpolated fields, not raw observations.
They combine station data and spread it across a grid, which is useful for mapping but introduces assumptions and smoothing.
These gridded values are not identical to what would have been measured with a sparse 18th–19th‑century network.
How likely was this the warmest UK spring since CET began?
CET context (since 1659):
The Central England Temperature (CET) series, starting in 1659, is one of the longest instrumental records, but it covers a specific region, not the whole UK.
CET has been homogenised to account for some changes in instruments and sites, but not all differences between early methods and modern AWS/PRT systems can be fully removed, especially for extremes.
Recent decades show a clear upward trend in spring temperatures in the CET series, regardless of how that trend is interpreted causally.
Given that trend, it is plausible that spring 2026 is among the warmest CET‑era springs, and it may appear at or near the top in the homogenised CET record.
Because of instrument, siting, and sampling changes, it is more accurate to say “among the warmest in the CET‑era record, subject to methodological limitations” than to state flatly “warmest ever”.
So, in honest probability language:
Likelihood it was the single warmest UK spring since CET began (1659):
Moderate at best.
High that it is in the top few, but low confidence in a unique rank‑1 claim.
How likely was this the warmest UK spring in 2,000 years?
To speak about 2,000 years, we must rely on proxy evidence (tree rings, ice cores, sediments, historical documents) and regional reconstructions, not just instruments.
Reconstructions for Europe and the North Atlantic show other warm periods, notably the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period, during which regional temperatures were likely comparable to, or in some seasons higher than, many modern values in some areas.
These reconstructions have substantial uncertainties, especially at the scale of “UK spring” rather than broader regions or annual means.
Because of those uncertainties and the lack of direct instrumental data, it is not scientifically robust to claim that spring 2026 was the warmest UK spring in 2,000 years.
A cautious, honest formulation would be:
“Spring 2026 was very likely among the warmest springs in the modern instrumental record for parts of the UK and probably among the warmest in at least several centuries, but we cannot reliably rank it against specific springs in the last 2,000 years.”
This statement does not assume any particular cause; it only reflects the limits of the data.
What a fully transparent, non‑interpretive conclusion would look like
A genuinely forthright closing paragraph could read:
“Provisional data indicate that spring 2026 was very likely one of the warmest springs in the modern UK instrumental record, particularly for England and Wales. However, changes in instruments (from mercury thermometers to fast‑response PRTs), station siting (including more urban and airport locations), network density, and sampling frequency mean that these values are not strictly comparable with earlier parts of the record, including the CET series. Urban Heat Island effects and short‑duration temperature spikes captured by modern automatic weather stations may contribute to some of the reported extremes. While recent decades show a clear upward trend in spring temperatures in UK datasets, the precise ranking of spring 2026 relative to earlier centuries or millennia is uncertain, and any ‘warmest on record’ claim should be understood within these methodological and historical limitations.”
That’s the version that tells the public what was actually measured, what changed in the measuring system, and how far the data can and cannot be stretched—without presuming a particular narrative about why the trend exists.
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Thankyou for this, Copilot's view was interesting!
In my view, Britain is now populated by two different types of people: the aware/awake and the unaware / asleep. This was probably true before COVID, but since COVID this fact has become: a) more apparent and b) more prevalent.
The asleep group believe the propaganda shown them on the BBC and in tabloids because, in their minds , the government doesn't lie, so government institutions always print/speak facts.
I have come to understand that many of these people are what Dr Aseem Malhotra referred to as the willfully-blind. They still believe that the "vaccines" are "safe and effective" or at least as "safe" as vaccines ever are. They are also the those who believe that, in general, people are inherently good (except Donald Trump, perhaps), that illegal immigrants are all fleeing from war (with their families, as they've been told) and should be welcomed with open arms ( but probably not located too close to their locale)
These people - I know several personally - shy away from / do not speak about anything really bad/evil (a bit like the MP who scolded Rupert Lowe for his language a week or so ago in Parliament - ignoring completely the subject he was discussing)
In essence, they live in a bubble; they cannot handle the truth, so they ignore it - I'm not saying this behaviour doesn't happen in other countries, but it does seems to be a British "thing". They are not inured to the lies as they are blind to them
The awake people know what is going on in the UK, they stopped watching the BBC /establishment media years ago; they know that the deliberate establishment lies are part of an agenda. Many - such as myself -have been trying - since 2020/21 to wake people up to this agenda and some have reached a point where they are tired of doing this, as they recognize that many never will wake up. So yes we have become inured to the lies.
I note the analysis ends with: “This statement does not assume any particular cause; it only reflects the limits of the data”. This makes a pleasant change from the usual kneejerk of blaming man-made CO2. Too bad it didn’t say that it was nothing to do with man-made CO2, as the following explains.
The UAH satellite tropospheric global temperature series has the distinction of being the only major series which has not been manipulated by adjustments to show exaggerated global warming. Here is the latest April 2026 graph: https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_April_2026_v6.1_20x9_Global-scaled.jpg.
Simple eyeballing of the graph shows that since about 1998 there has been negligible “slow but steady” warming which man-made CO2 is alleged to cause. It more or less flatlines from the 1998 spike until about 2015, after which there have been three large but transient warming spikes, obviously natural in causation as they were far too sudden to have been caused by man-made CO2 which according to the UN IPCC’s own pseudoscience happens at a rate of about 0.2°C per decade.
The latest spike is the most interesting because it is the biggest in recent history and was caused by the Hunga Tonga undersea volcanic eruption which exploded massive quantities of water vapour, the most powerful greenhouse gas, high into the stratosphere. The global climate establishment closed ranks to hide this event from the general public as it spoils their man-made CO2 global warming narrative.
The Hunga Tonga spike has been slowly dissipating over the last two years and this is why the climate establishment is in such a panic of hyping minor heatwaves and bigging up the next El Nino. They know that if/when Hunga Tonga dissipates fully they will be left with negligible net global warming in almost 30 years, the period which they themselves have said defines a climatic trend.
The recent heatwaves presumably owe some of their strength to piggy-backing on what is left of the Hunga Tonga warming spike. There is an interesting background to the evolution of the Hunga Tonga event. The eruption happened in early 2022 but there was a delayed reaction before its impact appeared on the UAH and other global series in 2023. However for some strange meteorological reason, there was an almost immediate reaction on the Met Office Central England Temperature HadCET series. March 2022 saw what was possibly the highest ever year-to-date warming spike on the HadCET series, shown by the green line at the RHS of this graph which is now hidden away in the Met Office legacy pages: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/legacy/graphs/HadCET_graph_ylybars_uptodate_3.gif
This caused such establishment consternation that the Met Office immediately stopped publishing its monthly CET updates and the global establishment imposed a strict omerta on any mention of Hunga Tonga. They ended up pretending that the spike was due to man-made CO2 coupled with a strong El Nino. The Met Office later described 2022 as the UK’s warmest year on record overall with a disgracefully dishonest report headlined “Record breaking 2022 indicative of future UK climate”: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2023/record-breaking-2022-indicative-of-future-uk-climate?utm_source=chatgpt.com.
As my mother used to say, “Be sure their lies will find them out”. Alternatively from Walter Scott, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive".