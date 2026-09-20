I have been calling for unity against the neo-Marxist globalist lunacy for years, so I of all people must be full square behind recent calls to Unite the Right, yes? Erm, no; there are a number of reasons why such nonsense should be dismissed out of hand.

Firstly, if you identify as right wing, you need to think about what that even means. What is “right wing” today? Traditionally, the term has meant conservatism, but what exactly are we trying to conserve in 2026? DEI? Green ideology? Globalism? Totalitarian government over-reach? Suicidal, massively interventionist, foreign policy? Modern monetary theory, MMT (the government can never go bankrupt, because it can simply print more money)?

These things are the reality of today’s western societies, especially so in the UK. In the light of this unfortunate truth, you might want to think again about calling yourself a “conservative”.

But perhaps you are a radical young white Christian, one of the more committed supporters of Restore Britain? When you speak of “the Right”, you mean going back - maybe to the post-war 1950’s; before mass migration; when men and women had clearly defined roles; when an overwhelmingly white, Christian country shared a fierce, proud patriotism and nobody needed to tie themselves in knots trying to define “British values”?

That’s fine, but then we should question whether restorationist and conservative mean the same things to disparate groups of “right wingers”? Perhaps we should also remind ourselves of the massive goodwill towards the Jewish victims of the Holocaust in the post-war years, and ask why that sympathy has largely evaporated amongst many “right wingers” today? Maybe some of us have also forgotten how the grand European project took hold during those oh-so-perfect 1950’s of our selective nostalgia? The influence of the United Nations also expanded dramatically in the same period. The 1950’s was essentially the cradle of the globalist monster.

Ah, so you don’t mean the 1950’s, possibly you mean the early 1990’s - the sweet spot between Thatcher and Blair? Well, we had DEI in the 90’s, we had radical feminism, we had “multi-culturalism”, the birth of identity politics, and the rise of spin doctors - all accelerated of course after the demon Blair was elected in 1997, with his witch’s familiar Alastair Campbell forever at his side. Exactly what degree of those concepts, I wonder, to we want in our “restored” country?

And what about many of our “elites”, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg (famously labelled “the honourable member for the eighteenth century”), who’d like to reset the clock back to much earlier times. How about prior to the first world war, when the working class knew their proper place and women were not allowed the vote?

This debate, such as it is, has nothing to do with conservatism - it is much more about some idealised fantasy to implement a poorly defined template of what a right-wing “great reset” should actually look like. If we’re going down that path, someone should really lay out, in detail, what the grand vision truly is.

Secondly, while unity is certainly important, on its own it is nowhere near enough. What we need first is organisation - what Reform used to call a professional, democratised alternative, before they quietly dropped all notion of professionalism and democracy. Trying to unite around some vague definition of “right wing”, absent any specifics, makes no sense whatsoever; it smacks of the tribal cult politics that we rightly accuse the leftard useful idiots of.

What we need instead, as I and others have consistently argued for what seems an eternity, is organisation and professionalism in an alternative political arena. Running a country is little different to managing a large company; it needs a properly qualified management team with genuine expertise in each department. Currently, for example, we have the likes of Miatta Fahnbulleh, Claire Coutinho and Richard Tice arguing about energy policy - none of them with the first clue. The “Alternative Policy Pathway” for energy, recently produced by the Tory think tank UK Onward and adopted as “policy” to “make electricity cheap”, is shallow, risible nonsense from energy system amateurs. It should have been thoroughly ripped to shreds by a professional political opposition (or a truly independent media) yet Reform have been near silent on the issue.

It is truly dystopian, and the same is true for just about every departmental brief.

Most obviously, to this author’s eyes at least, we cannot possibly coalesce from nothing around detailed policy definitions, without first some agreement on what it is that we are trying to achieve. We should begin with a proper, written constitution, underpinned by documented “British values” - personal liberty, small but fully sovereign government, fairness, equality of opportunity, and “the strong should help the weak (not the idle wasters).”

Without a solid - organised and professionally managed - foundation around which non-Marxist-globalists can unite, any talk of unity is futile.

Thirdly, the issues facing the UK today, and the West generally, have almost nothing to do with traditional left and right wing politics. Many who claim to be centre-right, primarily Kemi Badenoch’s “new Tories”, are in reality neo-Marxist globalist light. Consider the main issues we face:

The erosion of personal liberty and democratic legitimacy. Since the totalitarian atrocities of the “Covid” era, we have seen the continuous curtailment of free speech, the backdoor introduction of de-facto blasphemy rules (but only for Islam), and such obvious two-tier policing / prosecution standards, that any gaslighting denial is laughable.

The continuing growth in the anti-democratic, anti-sovereign influence of the UN, not just within the most captured agencies such as the IPCC and the WHO, but throughout the entire corrupt edifice, should be universally opposed by all thinking Brits. See also the role of the UN in Gaza, below. But where are the “unified” calls for us to leave this stinking cesspit of grifting charlatans?

The accelerating disappearance of freedom and democracy everywhere is the result of totalitarian communist/Islamist ideology, and you do not need to be “right wing” to oppose it.

Insane foreign policy. We are being drawn back, step by ominous step, into the sphere of EU influence - completely at odds with any notion of genuine national sovereignty - and the malign influence of the UN, especially in the Middle East, is completely undiminished. Following years of “poking the bear” and inconsistent messaging on Ukraine, the UK and Europe has waged proxy war on Russia, supporting a corrupt Ukrainian regime and sabotaging any opportunity for a negotiated peace. Result? Approaching a million dead, a country ruined, and the accelerating threat of an escalating regional / global conflict. All while US efforts to reign in a true threat to global peace and stability, in Iran, are ridiculed and undermined by our establishment morons - “coz Trump”. Then of course there’s China.

Little of this foreign policy madness is coherently opposed by anyone on “the Right”, save perhaps by Rupert Lowe, but Restore has not really set out any detailed vision for future UK foreign policy. Meanwhile Reform, and the Tories, are hell-bent on perpetuating the insane conflict in Ukraine and risking global conflagration. All while China looks on laughing. I for one, want no part of “uniting the right” around a globalist warmongering agenda.

Kindergarten energy policy. I have covered this in such depth elsewhere, on this account and other platforms, that I hardly need to reiterate much here. In short, we need to totally reject the climate alarmist nonsense and maximise the exploitation of our own fossil fuel resources - including, crucially, coal. Not wanting the lights to go out on a UK suffering total socio-economic collapse should not be the preserve of “right wing extremists”.

Immigration. This is the big one for most “right wingers” - and equally for most of the sane folks of the traditional, working-class left. No normal person in the UK wants the invasion of the boat people to continue, and we should absolutely reject the gaslighting establishment narrative that it is somehow “far-right” to oppose the erasure of our people.

Fourthly, the “unite the right” slogan is just chaff, primarily designed to kick the can, yet again, further down the road. In reality, it is nothing but euphemistic code for “rehabilitate the Tories” and sign up for continuity uniparty politics.

The Tories under Badenoch have no genuine intention of stopping the boats or reversing the Net Zero lunacy. Their actions during “Covid” and their lack of whole-hearted condemnation of free speech violations, creeping blasphemy laws and two-tier policing (look at their feeble response to the Henry Nowak scandal), belie any claim that they are for restoring personal liberties. And their incoherent stance on every single foreign policy issue speaks for itself. The entire Tory “policy” platform, such as it is, is shallow populist drivel. The Tories are completely unchanged from the treacherous fools who watched on while the country was destroyed from within for decades. Do not fall for it again.

Sadly for us, neither Reform nor Restore have set out any genuinely organised and professional political principles either. There is little to nothing for the sane majority in the UK to unite around. Much as I and some others would like it, we simply are not going to get a “perfect” alternative agenda - nor anything close to it - around which we can “unite”.

So we are left with two seriously non-optimal possibilities.

The first is that traditional politics is completely usurped by popular street-level “protest” movements. With the recent publicity around Danny Tommo’s Patriot Platform, it is not hard to imagine how a massive expansion of an insurgent “people’s uprising” might play out. Some “right wing” commentators have tacitly endorsed this approach, but we should all think long and hard about the likely consequences. Do we really want what would effectively be civil war in the UK?

The second is to hold our noses and “unite”, reluctantly, around the least worst option we still have, to at least slow the advance of the devil’s collaboration between far-left “woke” lunatics and Islamist extremists, as epitomised by the recent farce involving the Archbishop of Canterbury and Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

That least worst option, for now, remains a vote for Reform UK, in a last ditch attempt to resolve our existential issues via the ballot box. Restore Britain, sadly, simply do have a realistic chance of electoral success.

There is next to zero chance that Reform, as they are currently constituted, will actually be able to “fix” Britain. But their intentions, insane foreign policy aside, are generally good, and they might be able to stop the rot. The alternatives are frankly unthinkable.

“Unite the right?” No. Pick a side, and lobby as though your children’s lives depend on it - because they do - to save your country. Pick Reform UK, but maintain a huge sense of scepticism as you do it.

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