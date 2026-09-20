Facts Matter

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Seacat's avatar
Seacat
Sep 20

'Unite the Right'.....a catchy slogan, or, the dilution of what is most pertinent ( to the majority/silent majority), namely iron control of our borders, much less 'policing' of our personal lives by our authoritarian government, much less adherence to the diktats of the UN (Sustainable Goals 2030), the WHO, and the money pit that is the EU, and the ditching of absurd Net Zero policies.....not enriching our lives, but filling the Bank accounts of all those involved.

Reform is the prime target for brickbats from the other Parties, notably Badenoch ( Uniparty United) and Davey ( Lib Dems), various vacuous 'talking heads' and msm. Farage is the only one among their crop of obsequious Establishment 'lackies' who has been consistent, 10+ years, pointing out the damage that uncontrolled mass immigration has on the economic and social structure of the UK. He has been vocal in the EU Parliament on that and related issues, not courting popularity with his peers, uncompromising with his message.

No, he's not perfect. But, Lowe, hoisted on to a pedestal as the man to save Britain, is curiously never subject to a forensic examination of his 'hinterland', a man given a place on the Public Accounts Committee, courtesy of Badenoch, to 'shine' as the faux rebel against the Establishment.

The current control by (all wings of) the Uniparty will remain in situ unless Reform is given its chance to break up the unholy monopoly of power. Is that what people want as they laud Restore, call for Unite the Right (JRMogg)?

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1 reply by John Sullivan
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Sep 20

I would vote for the party which says it will take down the British deep state and all its ramifications. This is why we talk about the Uniparty, because all the legacy political parties have the same policies on the major issues because they all pay obeyance to the anonymous overlords of the British deep state which has many affiliates at home and abroad and whose titular head is King Charles.

It will be an almighty battle for Reform or any other “populist upstart” party to achieve this.

Actually, President Trump and his MAGA administration may do it for us, although Trump never says what he is doing on this issue out loud.

It’s sad but true that it has taken the bunch of Americans in Promethean Action to publicly identify the British deep state as the root cause of many of the ills besetting the world today.

I’ve been making comments to this effect for some time in comments under David Turver’s substack posts. My main comment today is particularly relevant: https://davidturver.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-martin-lewis?r=8t7a0&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=341344820.

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