Facts Matter

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Hugh Willbourn's avatar
Hugh Willbourn
Apr 22

Great post, thank you. We are on the same page: https://substack.com/home/post/p-186977822 et passim.

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Charlie Spedding's avatar
Charlie Spedding
Apr 23

Well said, John

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