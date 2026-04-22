The functioning of the UK state is now so fundamentally broken that, every time the next “thing” goes catastrophically wrong - as it almost inevitably does - every man, woman and their dog launches in with their tuppence worth of home-spun wisdom on how to fix it. The loudest - usually the most ignorant - voices then prevail, and “lessons are learned” which not only fail completely to improve anything, but which add to the bureaucratic treacle that guarantees the unravelling of the next fiasco.

We have heard more nonsense about “process” in the last few days and weeks than anyone should have to endure in a lifetime. The process was followed, the process was not followed, the process was rushed, the process was not fit for purpose, etc. Everyone, of course, misses the key point.

There is/was no (meaningful) process. This is proven in the simplest, most obvious of ways - that everyone is still arguing about it. If a clearly documented, approved, formally signed-off process exists, then it should be a simple process to read the damn thing and determine objectively whether each step was completed appropriately. We can assume with high confidence that a fully detailed formal process does not, in fact, exist.

However, an implied process has emerged from this controversy, something along the lines of the following diagram, with “mystery” parts highlighted.

In the commons debate of Monday 20th April, a number of MP’s asked why Starmer wanted to appoint Mandelson in the first place - the initial decision rationale. Starmer of course swerved the question by “apologising” for the decision. But was it even Starmer’s decision in the first place - or McSweeney’s, or Blair’s, or Biden’s?

Ultimately, Starmer has accepted responsibility, whether it was him or not, but we have no audit trail evidence of any rationale. For a political appointment - for any senior appointment, in the interests of transparency, any comprehensive process should surely include a brief note from the decision maker justifying the decision. What does the “official mystery process” say about that, I wonder?

The security vetting outcome and subsequent decision has been debated to death, yet remains basically as clear as mud - all because a non-existent “process” was not actually followed and there is no useful audit trail. We have also heard a lot recently about the Agrément sub-process. But is anyone any the wiser? How did the US agree to the Mandelson appointment - and why were they asked to agree - before the vetting process was complete?

However well-formulated the “process” is, or is not, it is not Starmer’s process. The civil service, of which the suddenly heroic Olly Robbins is a central part, must take full responsibility for any lack of professionalism. No one should indulge in excessive suicidal empathy for one of the stubborn self-centred bureaucrats who have helped bring the UK to its knees over several decades.

But the “process” was abused under Starmer’s leadership - including, almost certainly, by Starmer himself. Starmer then repeatedly claimed that “due process” had been followed - clearly an outright lie, given what we now (admittedly opaquely) know.

So the “process” is poorly defined and open to abuse, demonstrably. What we have, on the part of the civil service, is a classic case of “using the process to fail”, otherwise known as jobsworth bureaucracy: Ultimately, Olly Robbins claims that the process was followed, professionally and in full, despite pressure from “Number 10”. But that process ultimately resulted in the appointment of an entirely unsuitable person to the role of US Ambassador - the key point that we are collectively losing sight of in the typically hysterical reaction to the whole episode from our establishment and administrative classes.

If this was a one-off example of catastrophic bureaucratic failure, I would not have bothered with this article. But of course, we see such catastrophic bureaucratic failure all round us, every day.

> The boats are not stopped, because “process”.

> The Grenfell Tower disaster was not avoided, despite “process”. And the response? Yet more completely ineffective and costly bureaucratic “process”.

> There has been no justice for rape gang criminals, despite “process” (inquiries & reviews) galore. And nor, for most, will there ever be.

> Major infrastructure projects delayed, or stymied completely, because “process”. £100m bat tunnels, £700m fish protection measures. It’s endless.

> Think of your own lives, ruled by infuriating “process” - money laundering regulations constantly intruding on legitimate activity; trying to deal with your phone company, or any “service” provider; wanting to drop the kerb so you can get access to your own driveway. Etc.

> My personal favourite has to be the “process” whereby you put on your mask to visit the toilet, then took it off when you sat back down. That one was true genius.

I could go on. It is obvious. Nothing in this country ever gets done, because of “process”. We do, of course, need some process - defined and formally documented in a streamlined, professional way, but that is not what we get. What we get instead, always, is pointless jobsworth bureaucracy. And the civil service, indeed the entire establishment, is the master of that.

Ultimately, Starmer wanted to appoint Mandelson. He did appoint Mandelson, and he will now be ousted - sooner or later - for that disastrous “error of judgment”. Whatever the civil service did or did not do during the entire episode made not a jot of difference. Instead of giving them yet more authority to burn through our money at an ever-accelerating rate, we absolutely need to take a scythe to much of their “process-driven” Soviet nonsense .

And of course, electing the odd honest, competent politician might help greatly too.

But fear not folks. A “furious” Prime Minister has demanded that “the process be reviewed”. Everything is going to be all right.

Now, about that bridge you were interested in buying …

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