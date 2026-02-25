Great news today from Big Brother! The energy price cap for residential users in the UK is falling by an average of £117, or 7%, from April.

Rejoice!

We in the UK are well used to establishment gaslighting - most of us non-communist “normies” like to think we are largely immune to it all. Well, let’s have a detailed look.

There are three basic problems with the latest pack of lies from Ofgem.

Various costs have been transferred from electricity to general taxation. There is no “saving”. Quite the opposite, as we shall see. They keep talking about “energy” - intentionally conflating electricity & gas. Ever more costs are being shifted onto electricity standing charges.

Taking each of these points in turn, starting with the cost transfers as detailed below. £147 of costs are being transferred to general taxation, with the additional consequence that VAT is slightly reduced - the only actual “saving” in the entire corrupt narrative.

All other things being equal, this would have reduced mostly the electricity (note, not “energy”) price cap by £154. Further reductions (as detailed below) would then come from genuine savings on gas bills, as a result of falling gas costs.

To point 2 - the deliberately confusing, obfuscatory, aggregation of electricity and gas costs. It is increasingly difficult to get past this with internet searches and AI queries; they all direct you at first to a combined “energy” narrative. However, separate statistics are still available on the Ofgem web site for those persistent enough to seek them out:

Doesn’t the headline reduction in electricity unit rates look fantastic? 27.69 to 24.67 pence per kWh unit! A 3.02p “saving” per kWh.

Ofgem themselves estimate the average electricity consumption for a medium size household at 2,700 kWh/year (7.4kWh/day). So a 3.02p reduction in the unit rate represents a “saving” of £81.54 - far less than the reduction of £154 promised by our deceitful rulers.

But wait, look at electricity standing standing charge! Up from 54.75 to 57.21 pence/day. There are 2 implications.

Firstly, spread across the average “medium” property consumption of 7.4kWh/day, the 57.21p/day standing charge now adds the equivalent 7.73p/kWh. The actual price of electricity is therefore 24.67p + 7.73p = 32.4p/kWh.

Secondly of course, the increase in standing charges offsets some of the reduction in bills from falling unit rates. The additional 2.46p/day totals £8.98 over the year, so the actual average reduction in bills is £81.54 - £8.98 = £72.56. Less than half of the “£150 saving” promised by Rachel Reeves, and just over half the net £140 (£147 - £7 saved VAT) added to the average tax bill. The truth is that the amount the average person pays for electricity will increase, by £140 - £72.56 = £67.44. In percentage terms, for the average “medium” household customer, that’s a rise of 7.7%.

As ever, every penny of this increase is down to the insane drive for a futile, impossible, Net Zero fantasy.

To complete the story, we need to look at the retail price of residential gas. Ofgem’s estimate for average “medium” household consumption is 11,500kWh/year (31.5 kWh/day). so the (reduced) 29.09p gas standing charge adds less than 1p/kWh to the (reduced) unit rate of 5.74p. The total average cost of residential retail gas from April is 6.66p/kWh, a 5.4% reduction compared to the current 7.04p.

So, in summary: From April, Net Zero electricity costs are actually increasing by 7.7%, while gas costs are falling by 5.4%. Yet the liars in Ofgem and the establishment more broadly have the audacity to claim that high electricity prices are down to the price of gas. Every MSM outlet (yes, including GB News) then knowingly collaborates in the deception, by lazily and obediently regurgitating the false narrative.

We are living in a dystopian real-world incarnation of Orwell’s 1984.

Finally, the corrupt totalitarians accuse an imaginary “paid fossil-fuel lobby” of spreading disinformation, and an imaginary “far right” who have taken up residence in their otherwise empty skulls, of Nazism.

So who are the real “Nazis” here? You, my dear readers, are of considerably above average intelligence. In quoting Adolf Hitler’s own words from Mein Kampf, I will leave you to decide for yourselves.

“...in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie... …they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

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