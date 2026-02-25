Facts Matter

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Nickrl's avatar
Nickrl
Feb 25

Thanks for that insight. I see on OFGEM price they tell us we are saving £38 due to lower wholesale costs but adding on £66 to cover for higher Network costs. They basically had to run this ruse otherwise the NZ lie on reducing costs would have been laid bare.

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Philip Beaumont's avatar
Philip Beaumont
Feb 25

I watched the Martin Lewis show yesterday evening and the narrative/obfuscation from OFGEM was tangible from the glaring holes in the explanation provided on renewable subsidies, gas prices, comparisons with other countries etc. Very annoying. I was waiting for Martin Lewis to challenge OFGEM and disappointed that he did not. I rate ML and perhaps the subject is too complex to dive into in such a show; this is a big part of the problem and why OFGEM, DESNZ, Ed Miliband get away with such obnoxious lies/gaslighting.

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