Two new scandals have emerged in the UK this week - which, at first glance, seem unconnected, but in fact are very much linked.

The first relates to Keir Starmer’s addiction to tens of thousands of pounds (as revealed so far) in benefits-in-kind which has, at the very least, exposed his utterly amoral hypocrisy to the world - and, potentially, corruption and bribery, as well as susceptibility to blackmail. Rumours are now rife that further damaging revelations relating to his private life may be about to surface.

The second is yet another story of horrendous, organised, sexual abuse which the establishment failed to prevent over many years, this time by Mohamed Al-Fayed of Harrods and Fulham football club “fame”.

The Al-Fayed revelations follow on from the Jimmy Saville story, the Huw Edwards farce, the Nick Brown mystery, and, of course, the numerous grooming scandals. Ordinary people continue to ask how these things are covered up for so long, while establishment stooges assure us, every time, that “lessons have been learned”.

Keir Starmer has been a central figure throughout the above scandals. Famously, he was in charge of the CPS in 2009 when, inter alia, it decided not to charge Jimmy Savile.

To date, we have been presented with no evidence that Starmer’s liking for a “friendly gift” has led to his being directly influenced to ignore or bury evidence of impropriety - whether relating to sexual abuse scandals, his central role in the Covid response fiasco, or his mad dash to destroy the country through the insanity of Net Zero. But he has been exposed as a grasping hypocrite, entirely lacking in the integrity he claimed to champion for so long . Nothing he says or does from here on in can be taken at face value. He is, at the very least, a lame duck Prime Minister, just 12 weeks after taking up the job.

What we need now, and urgently, is a fully transparent parliamentary investigation into Keir Starmer’s personal circumstances and financial dealings. Has he, for example, received any “friendly gifts” from climate activist billionaires, big-pharma corporations, or individuals/organisations with affiliations to the military industrial complex? Furthermore, he should be suspended from Parliament in the interim and, if any further evidence of impropriety is found, an immediate follow-up by the police, and the CPS which he once led, should ensue.

Some will say that the UK needs a period of political stability; time to recover from the constant upheaval of the last few years.

I have news for such people. We will get no stability under a Prime Minister who is prepared to freely deceive his party and his country - likely with the full collaboration, incidentally, of our “fearless” mainstream media. Along with his insanely juvenile cabinet colleagues, he is presently engaged in the wilful destruction of the socio-economic fabric of the UK - via Net Zero madness, foreign policies that would embarrass a 6th form social justice activist, and an approach to immigration which seems totally divorced from any actual intent to control it.

For the sake of the country, Keir Starmer must go, and soon. But more than that, we cannot simply replace him with the next establishment stooge lining up to continue the madness. We need a genuine conversation about how far this country has already descended into third-world levels of corrupt lunacy, and how much further we will quickly sink if we do not now urgently address the genuine causes.