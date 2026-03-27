Facts Matter

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David JOS's avatar
David JOS
Mar 27

Very good. Certainly seems so obvious and logical but, like the great meme, almost the entire Left's discourse relies on them pretending not to understand the issues.

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marlon1492
Mar 27

Actually, doesn't your thread show that Spain is the poster child for renewables? However, while this may work for Spain, most places aren't like Spain and so the efficiency Spain has won't apply.

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