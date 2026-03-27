Spain: Poster child for renewables?
Yet more cherry-picking, omission and deceit from neo-Marxist globalist activists.
Below is the transcript of a thread I posted on TwiX this morning. Ordinarily I would elaborate on my TwiX posts when publishing something here on Substack, but I hope this one will be self-explanatory.
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People arguing with leftard morons who claim Spain is proof that “renewables are cheap” are playing a rigged game.
Renewables have destabilised Spain’s grid, as has been explained in detail by others. That is absolutely true.
It is also true that ☀️works better in Spain.
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But there is much more to the story. First though, let’s recap on solar.
Spain is sunnier than the UK - no surprise there! Daytime hours are also far more consistent across the year; no mid-winter darkness in Madrid at 4pm.
Spain needs less 🔥/💡 in winter, more 🪭 in summer.
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So Spanish solar has two massive advantages:
a. Capacity factors are higher (~20% v. ~10%)
b. Seasonal demand is more consistent.
Together with another key factor, this leads to low solar wholesale “capture prices” of ~€35/MWh. The other factor? The daily demand curve.
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Solar generates during the day when demand is generally lower - so there is a glut of wind & solar & “market driven” wholesale prices are lower. This provides a “buy low, sell high” arbitrage opportunity for batteries (BESS). Store ☀️ during the day, sell at evening prices.
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So Spaniards get “cheap solar” in the daytime, but pay premium BESS prices in the evening.
And suffer nationwide blackouts as a bonus.
Prices for electricity from BESS are not easy to establish from public data. I’ll leave you to consider why that might be.
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𝗕𝘂𝘁, there’s another factor which basically dwarfs all the above: Spain’s geography. This helps solar but also, crucially, wind.
Sources vary, but wind & solar output are roughly equal in Spain.
Unlike the UK, Spain has no offshore wind to speak of. It’s all onshore.
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Solar of course is also all onshore.
Onshore wind is significantly cheaper than (little more than half the price of) onshore. “Capture prices” of Spanish onshore wind are around €62/MWh on average.
How does Spain get away with plastering solar & onshore wind everywhere?
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Quite simply, population density. Vast areas of Spain are all but uninhabited.
Spain is more than twice the size of GB. It’s population is concentrated around the coast & in a few large interior cities, notably Madrid. Half of Spain has a population density of less than 50 🧍 / km^2.
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So yes, renewables are cheaper in Spain than the UK.
That still does not make them cheaper - & certainly not more reliable - than free-market coal & gas.
If we want to cover the home counties with windmills, we could get closer to Spain renewables costs, but we’d still go bankrupt.
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Next time some ignorant neo-Marxist globalist 🤡 starts telling you about Spain as the poster-child for renewables, #DontPlayTheRiggedGame.
Show them this thread.
/End.
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Very good. Certainly seems so obvious and logical but, like the great meme, almost the entire Left's discourse relies on them pretending not to understand the issues.
Actually, doesn't your thread show that Spain is the poster child for renewables? However, while this may work for Spain, most places aren't like Spain and so the efficiency Spain has won't apply.