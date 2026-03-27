Below is the transcript of a thread I posted on TwiX this morning. Ordinarily I would elaborate on my TwiX posts when publishing something here on Substack, but I hope this one will be self-explanatory.

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People arguing with leftard morons who claim Spain is proof that “renewables are cheap” are playing a rigged game.

Renewables have destabilised Spain’s grid, as has been explained in detail by others. That is absolutely true.

It is also true that ☀️works better in Spain.

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But there is much more to the story. First though, let’s recap on solar.

Spain is sunnier than the UK - no surprise there! Daytime hours are also far more consistent across the year; no mid-winter darkness in Madrid at 4pm.

Spain needs less 🔥/💡 in winter, more 🪭 in summer.

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So Spanish solar has two massive advantages:

a. Capacity factors are higher (~20% v. ~10%)

b. Seasonal demand is more consistent.

Together with another key factor, this leads to low solar wholesale “capture prices” of ~€35/MWh. The other factor? The daily demand curve.

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Solar generates during the day when demand is generally lower - so there is a glut of wind & solar & “market driven” wholesale prices are lower. This provides a “buy low, sell high” arbitrage opportunity for batteries (BESS). Store ☀️ during the day, sell at evening prices.

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So Spaniards get “cheap solar” in the daytime, but pay premium BESS prices in the evening.

And suffer nationwide blackouts as a bonus.

Prices for electricity from BESS are not easy to establish from public data. I’ll leave you to consider why that might be.

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𝗕𝘂𝘁, there’s another factor which basically dwarfs all the above: Spain’s geography. This helps solar but also, crucially, wind.

Sources vary, but wind & solar output are roughly equal in Spain.

Unlike the UK, Spain has no offshore wind to speak of. It’s all onshore.

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Solar of course is also all onshore.

Onshore wind is significantly cheaper than (little more than half the price of) onshore. “Capture prices” of Spanish onshore wind are around €62/MWh on average.

How does Spain get away with plastering solar & onshore wind everywhere?

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Quite simply, population density. Vast areas of Spain are all but uninhabited.

Spain is more than twice the size of GB. It’s population is concentrated around the coast & in a few large interior cities, notably Madrid. Half of Spain has a population density of less than 50 🧍 / km^2.

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So yes, renewables are cheaper in Spain than the UK.

That still does not make them cheaper - & certainly not more reliable - than free-market coal & gas.

If we want to cover the home counties with windmills, we could get closer to Spain renewables costs, but we’d still go bankrupt.

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Next time some ignorant neo-Marxist globalist 🤡 starts telling you about Spain as the poster-child for renewables, #DontPlayTheRiggedGame.

Show them this thread.



/End.

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