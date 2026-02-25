Facts Matter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
Feb 25

This is typical of AI. The first response to a politically-sensitive query is often biased towards an establishment narrative, which is only corrected if queried

Reply
Share
Barry Dixon's avatar
Barry Dixon
Feb 25

I've seen this before. In an exchange I had with ChatGPT some months ago, from interrogation of an initial response from it; within 4 iterations it turned 180 on its position.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Sullivan
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Sullivan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture