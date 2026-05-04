Facts Matter

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Seacat
May 4

Many people, friends family neighbours, don't seem to appreciate the abyss opening up here and across the Continent, don't see the changes from life before 2020. Of course, it wasn't a rosy scene but nothing like the planned dystopia deliberately ushered in via 'covid 19". What will it take to get them to properly notice! When they can't travel anywhere they want, or when food and medecines aren't readily available? It's more than a patriotic duty, it's a overriding duty to stop the (government) 'machine', at the very least, throw as big a spanner in the works as possible. Vote the Uniparty in to oblivion, because that's where it and its MPs belong.

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1 reply by John Sullivan
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JayD
May 4Edited

I agree with all that you said. We must vote Reform. It's not ideal - I had high hopes for them in 2024 right up until they started sucking in Tory ( and some Labour) MPs by the dozen - but ,for now, Reform is the only option. It's a stepping stone that we must take - until Rupert Lowe can grow his party.

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