An increasing number of people are finally realising that the UK is in deep, deep trouble.

On Thursday, we have a chance to register our disgust at the treacherous Labour government which is making things worse by the day, but to do so effectively we must acknowledge two key national traits which got us into this mess in the first place: Complacency and gullibility.

Complacency because we never thought totalitarian communism could happen to us - tyrannical regimes always arise somewhere else - and too many people still refuse to recognise the existential danger we face. Gullibility because we keep falling for the same lies from the same class of establishment charlatans.

Complacency leads, inter alia, to apathy. We just can’t be bothered to stand up for the precious freedoms that generations of our ancestors fought so hard for. Apathy has been encouraged by the sense of helpless betrayal resulting from the treacherous, worsening behaviour of our uniparty politicians ever since the Major and Blair years, culminating in today’s Labour administration which is determined to destroy the country for their authoritarian neo-Marxist ideology.

Keir Starmer has repeatedly misled parliament over the Mandelson affair, is hell bent on re-joining the EU by stealth, and is seemingly in China's pocket on everything else - determined to give away the Chagos Islands and probably in due course Gibraltar and the Falklands too if he isn’t stopped. He has undermined our most important ally of the last hundred years - the US - at every opportunity and has all but destroyed the “special relationship”.

As energy secretary, Ed Miliband lies shamelessly and endlessly to destroy our energy system with his Net Zero insanity.

Over the weekend, and concurrently with the eruption of a new immigration controversy, home secretary Shabana Mahmood has been accused of being implicated in election fraud two decades ago.

Nothing that this government is doing makes any sense until you consider that the likes of Miliband and Starmer may in fact be assets of China. Then there is Mahmood. If you allow yourself to think the unthinkable - snapping out of that stiff-upper-lip British complacency, everything suddenly seems far more comprehensible. Conspiracy theories? Maybe - but it is ultimately actions that count, and the actions of these people are indistinguishable from malign foreign agents.

So on Thursday we need to shake off the apathy and get voting to rid ourselves of these shameless traitors. The typical turnout for local elections is only around 30-35%. This time around, we need to use our democratic leverage, or lose it. There is actually nothing “local” about any of the key issues we currently face:

An immigration system which is still completely out of control, with little sign of any genuine improvement.

The £5 Trillion Net Zero folly, which will destroy the socio-economic fabric of the country, if the torrent of uncontrolled immigration doesn’t do it first.

The ongoing disaster of the senseless and futile proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.

Even ostensibly local issues, such as traffic calming measures, are in fact driven by the ideological zealotry of centralised establishment apparatchiks.

So any sane person will disregard local issues on Thursday, and vote to give the uniparty frauds a bloody nose.

If you are thinking of voting Lib Dem, or worse still Green, there is nothing I can say to you - but of course millions of useful idiots probably will.

You can vote Tory of course but, before you do, remember the caution above about gullibility. This is the party that:

Tried to thwart Brexit while spewing outright lies: “Brexit means Brexit”.

Legislated for the insanity of Net Zero with a total lack of planning or meaningful debate.

Oversaw the “Boris Wave” of immigration.

Locked us in our homes for a mostly benign cold virus, while causing thousands of deaths with the insane response.

Failed to prevent the war in Ukraine, then pledged £billions in unconditional support of Zelensky.

Etc.

Kemi Badenoch would now have you believe that the Tories are changed - “under new management”. But they have said and done nothing of substance to demonstrate that there is any truth behind the weasel words. They have no credible plans to stop the boats, reverse Net Zero, reset the insanity in Ukraine, address the two-tier justice system, avoid ruinous mass hysteria in the next “pandemic”, nothing in fact. Their silence on the farcical Covid inquiry speaks volumes.

The Tories offer nothing but vacuous words. Hot air. Don’t fall for a word of it.

Who does that leave us with? Whatever you think of Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain, they are only standing a handful of candidates so they are ruled out this time around by default.

So we come, finally, to Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

To say that Reform have been a massive disappointment in the two years since the General Election would be something of an understatement. They have recruited many of the Tories responsible for today’s mess, most disgracefully Nadhim Zahawi. Despite constant promises, they have failed completely to develop any coherent, detailed policies to address key problems - notably Net Zero and immigration. They have failed to professionalise and democratise as promised. Farage is now embroiled in an undeclared donations scandal. And their latest ridiculous stunt threating to place immigrant detention centres in Green-voting constituencies is laughable.

However, Reform are - by some distance - the least worst option available to us on Thursday. While they have no clue about how to deliver on their political objectives, it is possible to believe that they would actually like to reverse Net Zero, to stop the boats, and so on. You won’t agree with every one of their positions - I certainly don’t on Ukraine for example - but they are (mostly) free of uniparty baggage and “broad church” party constraints. And ultimately of course these are still just local elections - a chance to register a “protest vote”.

So my advice: Shake off the apathy on Thursday. Avoid any accusations of gullibility and hold your nose while voting Reform. We will certainly lose our country otherwise.

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