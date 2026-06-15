Facts Matter

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Sarah Mason's avatar
Sarah Mason
Jun 16

I agree with you on the Burnham-Labour points you have raised

Where I don’t agree, is my opinion of Lowe changed over a year ago. Yes he has asked some good questions in parliament, & highlighted issues but, he shifted into vengeance and I called it from the beginning. Many said I was wrong. Now they can all see it as plain as day.

What is most disappointing is both parties are using the good people of Makerfield for personal gain

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