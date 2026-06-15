On Thursday, the voters of Makerfield will go to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP). The election was triggered by the resignation of the sitting Labour MP, Josh Simons, to allow Andy Burnham to contest the seat. For anyone not familiar with UK politics, this might seem a bizarre move. What is going on?

Well, Andy Burnham is currently the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, and a popular figure amongst the Labour faithful. When Keir Starmer’s shaky premiership finally began to disintegrate completely, a month or two back, as a result of the Mandelson fiasco, no one in the parliamentary Labour party was seen as a strong enough ‘unifying’ candidate to replace him. So the government entered a state of near-total paralysis, and the call went out for the Messiah - Andy Burnham, ‘King of the North’ (after Game of Thrones) - to ride to the rescue. Yes, I know; puerile.

But there was a major problem. Labour Party rules dictate that the party leader must be a sitting MP. Burnham was ineligible. A seat must be found, urgently, to allow Burnham back into Parliament, and so this farcical performance - showcasing the best of British “democracy” - began. Josh Simons sacrificed his seat, for who knows what promised reward in some shady back-room negotiation, and Burnham entered the field of play.

And here we are, days away from the Makerfield by-election which will decide the next Prime Minister of the UK. And make no mistake; whether Burnham wins or loses in Makerfield on Thursday, we will have a new PM. Starmer is burnt toast. A lame duck, barely walking.

If Burnham wins, he will coast to victory in a ceremonial coronation, and he’ll be our new extreme-far-left PM within weeks. Worse still, he will surround himself with extreme-far-left colleagues. Rumour has it that Ed Miliband could become Chancellor (finance minister) in a Burnham government. If, on the other hand, Burnham loses, Labour will be back to square one. Starmer is still finished, and someone else will win the inevitable leadership challenge that will still happen. Health secretary Wes Streeting, in particular, will be able to claim the moral high ground: “I wanted a fair contest of ‘all the talents’, so I gave Andy a fair chance to challenge, but the voters of Makerfield rejected him.”

A Burnham government would almost certainly survive the 3 years to the next scheduled general election (forget fake rumours of Burnham calling a snap GE to gain his own mandate), but the UK as a recognisable, salvageable, country would not. Under any other leader, the Labour Party will implode in a tsunami of internecine squabbling, and the new leader would have no choice but to call a GE within a year.

So, in short, the country desperately needs Burnham to be rejected on Thursday. As the kids on the street say, the future of the UK literally depends on it.

Here’s where the story gets even more dystopian. Almost everyone in the UK hates Starmer and what he is doing to the UK. We want rid of him, and every one of his treacherous Labour colleagues. Makerfield is our big chance.

But there has been an escalating war of words on social media in recent weeks between factions of “the right”. Of course, the reality is that nothing has anything at all to do with “the right” (or the left, in any traditional sense of the word). The fools waging this phony war have been indoctrinated every bit as thoroughly as the useful idiot leftards, by the constant Long March neo-Marxist globalist gaslighting of the past 2 decades, and they have jumped on the cult bandwagon of an imaginary “right wing” resistance.

On one side, the radical purity-signalling minority of Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain supporters, urging people to vote Restore regardless, don’t care if Labour are gifted another 3 years to destroy the country. Labour have their Messiah, in Burnham, and Restore have theirs, in Lowe. Reality is a foreign concept to these brainwashed fools.

On the other side, we have cult supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK - similar to the diminishing rump of Tory fans, they are completely blind to the flaws of their hero, and refuse to even listen to the arguments of Restore supporters, listing Reform’s many failings.

What we are left with, in Makerfield, is Andy Burnham leading the (almost certainly erroneous, likely corrupt) polls, courtesy, in part at least, of a split vote between Reform and Restore.

But this is clearly not a 50:50 issue in terms of “blame”. If Burnham does win (I don’t think he will, but it’s a definite risk, and we’ll know soon enough), it will be because of constant Reform-bashing, by fanatical Restore supporters and others, on the far-left, with whom Restore “patriots” have aligned themselves.

Personally, like Elon Musk (a first!), I am a fan of Rupert Lowe. I think he would make a far better PM than Farage. But this election is not about those two men, however much the idiots on “the right” have tried to frame it. It is about stopping Andy Burnham, in order to avoid a further 3 years of disastrous Labour treachery.

Restore will not win in Makerfield, that much is clear. Reform might (probably will, in my judgment) win, especially if Restore “stands down” its candidate. If Labour win, Rupert Lowe will be blamed - not without good cause - by many true patriots in the UK. He will have subjected us to 3 unnecessary years of catastrophic destruction, and Lowe will then never become PM. If, on the other hand, Reform win, even on Restore’s terms, Lowe will have angered hordes of potential Restore supporters, ahead of an all but inevitable GE within the next year, and he will never become PM.

There is no true “win” for Lowe under these circumstances. He has backed himself into a corner from which there is almost no escape. Almost no escape.

However, if he stands down his candidate, he can salvage a victory of genuine worth. Firstly, a sensational withdrawal will score a huge PR win, receiving widespread exposure on mainstream media. Secondly, he will demonstrate the ability to be magnanimous in the wider interests of the country, rather than the embittered, vengeful, anti-Reform zealot that many accuse him of being; he can claim genuinely patriotic motivation, ahead of personal rivalry. Finally, he - and we - will be rewarded with a GE within the year. He can fight that GE in every seat across the UK, gaining a genuinely significant foothold in national politics. Why would he - and his genuine supporters - not want this?

So Rupert, over to you. Announce that Restore is withdrawing from the race, and explain why - carefully and fully. The UK will be spared 3 more years of Labour, and your own chances of future electoral success will be hugely enhanced.

If you are really the smart man I believe you to be, it’s all what we call a bit of a no-brainer.

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