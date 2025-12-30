TwiX has once again been aflame for the last few days, since the Alaa Abd El-Fattah fiasco was revealed to the UK masses.

I will resist any temptation to summarise the story here, since I am sure all readers will be more than familiar with it by now. What I would like to do though is look at the various reactions and consider what they tell us about the state of the UK today - and whether there is any chance we will finally learn any of the right lessons from this latest dystopian drama. Spoiler alert: We will not, hence the cynical title of this piece.

Among the “online right”, the reaction has been much the same as it has been to most of the scandals of the last 5 years: “This could be the one that finally bursts the dam; the straw that breaks the camel’s back; resignations are surely inevitable; Starmer must go; the Egyptian terrorist scumbag must be deported; we need mass remigration; bring forward the general election,” and so it goes on.

Politicians of all stripes have reacted in a very different, but also a very predictable, way. They didn’t know about El-Fattah’s true views. They were let down or deceived by civil servants and activist quango’s. It was all the other parties’ fault. It was before their time. The law must be changed. It was because of the ECHR. We need a review of the “information feeds”. Etc.

The far-left trolls have been uncharacteristically quiet on the whole thing - or maybe it’s simply that I have blocked so many of the idiots over the years that I am no longer exposed to much of their inane drivel. Whatever - I am not much interested in anything the useful idiots have to say, and I would hope most of my readers take a similar view. Just for balance though, and for those of you who may be harbouring masochistic tendencies, here’s a sample of their insanity.

What is of particular interest is not the differences between the reactions of various groups, but the similarities. The way that, still, everyone who is not a far-left lunatic dutifully follows the ball like a group of naïve 5-year-olds playing football (soccer) for the first time. It is as though every one of these farcical tales occurs in its own vacuum, separate from every one of the other farcical tales which we are bombarded with multiple times per week.

My last post on here listed a plethora of such issues at a particular snapshot in time. In my words then, “It’s been a busy week”. Recent days have also been rather busy, even though we are in the middle of the holiday season. We’ve had the U-turn on farmers’ inheritance tax, more of the usual nonsense on Ukraine, a fair bit of noise about various animal welfare issues, the El-Fattah farce of course, and - new today - typical trolling from the establishment in the form of the New Year’s honours list: Ex-BBC executive Charlotte Moore (Chief Content Officer no less), who was responsible for the infamous documentary ‘Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone’ narrated by the son of a Hamas leader, has been awarded an OBE for “services to public service broadcasting”.

The reaction to all these incidents has been identical in a critical aspect: Every one of the issues has been shameful, therefore the perpetrators must be ashamed of their incompetence or their complicity. They must resign; they must me sacked; they must be voted out of office, they must be hung, drawn and quartered!

But this misses the point entirely. The perpetrators of these crimes against Britain, and the useful idiot neo-Marxist extremists who cheer them on at every turn, are not ashamed of these incidents, they are incredibly proud of them! The entire purpose of their lives, including Keir Starmer, is to troll the “far-right racists” of their imaginations - fictional characters who inhabit their their skulls in place of the usual grey matter, and who they hate viscerally. The idea that anyone is going to resign in shame is as ridiculous as each of the individual incidents themselves.

So what is my point? What are the “right lessons” we should be learning? I will focus briefly on two points.

The El-Fattah scandal has unfolded with almost no reference to the “leaked Afghan spreadsheet” farce, which unfolded just a few months ago but which has since been completely memory-holed. Then, as now, pretty much everyone was taken in by the “cock-up rather than conspiracy narrative” - that everyone involved meant well, but that “some lone bureaucrat screwed up somewhere. It wasn’t my fault guv.” I posted my own dismissive assessment of the deflective nonsense on TwiX at the time. Taken together, and along with all the other establishment actions and inactions on both “legal” and illegal immigration over the years, it is insanely gullible to entertain the thought - even for a fleeting moment - that there is not a group of blob activists and complicit politicians actively working to undermine the integrity of the UK by importing foreign criminals to destabilise the country. All of this, remember, in the context of immigration being the number one concern of most Britons, as evidenced by the 2016 Brexit vote and in every poll since. The idea that, in the current political environment, everyone in the establishment was simply too busy, or too trusting of civil service advice, to question the “information feed”, is risible. These people are out to destroy the UK, and to troll us while they do it. The sheer normality of the situation - especially for a certain class of white liberal women, who take no responsibility for their gullible naivety. The “sorry, I didn’t bother to check” excuse. In the case of these two idiots, their claims of ignorance are probably entirely genuine - and likely shared by the majority of their fellow MP’s and Lords. These shameless ignoramuses are openly admitting that they activate for causes that they understand nothing about! Then refusing to take the slightest responsibility for the consequences. Now consider that these are the same brainless fools lecturing us about covid jabs, climate change, Net Zero, trans rights and the rest. In the case of Sarah Ludford, “proudly” displaying her preferred symbols of virtue in her TwiX handle: What do you think these fools understand of EU bureaucracy, Ukrainian corruption, anything, if they so easily promote the cult neo-Marxist narrative of the “Egyptian freedom-fighter”? When, for example, people finally understand that the climate alarmist narrative was a scam all along, what responsibility will they take? “Sorry we bankrupted the country, but we were lied to by our special advisors, who turned out to be seditious communists. Honestly, we had no idea.”

In summary; we have a relatively small group of seriously bad actor neo-Marxist globalists, who have infiltrated every public institution and whose only intent is to crash the UK so they can effect their great communist reset. Then we have a huge group of arrogant idiots who hate the ordinary people of the UK and are determined to remain wilfully ignorant on every issue while signalling their virtue in direct opposition to the wishes of the rest of us. There are also of course the usual grifting charlatans who profit from the chaos. The human rights lawyers who don’t give a damn about human rights, the pharmaceutical giants and the military-industrial complex. The Serco’s of this world who profit enormously from the illegal immigrant trade. You get the picture.

It is hard to know which group we should despise most. Regardless, none of them will change just because the calendar ticks over to a new year, or because they have been caught red-handed in yet another political scandal. They will double down on their gaslighting lies in 2026, just as they have every year since the 2016 referendum at least.

And we will continue to fall for it every time.

Happy New Year.

Share