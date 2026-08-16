Facts Matter

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Simon Anthony's avatar
Simon Anthony
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You probably know John Glubb's essay "The Fate of Empires". Among many salient observations, he says the following:

An increase in the influence of women in public life has often been associated with national decline. The later Romans complained that, although Rome ruled the world, women ruled Rome. In the tenth century, a similar tendency was observable in the Arab Empire, the women demanding admission to the professions hitherto monopolised by men. ‘What,’ wrote the contemporary historian, Ibn Bessam, ‘have the professions of clerk, tax-collector or preacher to do with women? These occupations have always been limited to men alone.’ Many women practised law, while others obtained posts as university professors. There was an agitation for the appointment of female judges, which, however, does not appear to have succeeded.

Soon after this period, government and public order collapsed, and foreign invaders overran the country. The resulting increase in confusion and violence made it unsafe for women to move unescorted in the streets, with the result that this feminist movement collapsed.

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Seacat
1d

An interesting read. I don't really think the late Queen is a template - she was far removed from real society.

Is it really the march of 'feminisation' which embedded DEI policies in to education, health, eg? Women's voices are as dominant as men, amplified by social media and programmes like Loose Women, but who are the decision makers? A 50/50 split or 60/ 40 ( women).

You could say women are useful 'tools', promoted because 'difficult/ dangerous' agendas might be judged to be more acceptable coming from the 'gentler sex'.

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