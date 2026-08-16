It is not impossible, I suppose, that a society led by women could, in principle, be successful. But the rapid, experimental feminisation of the UK and other Western societies, in less than two generations, has been disastrous. Here, I will give my take on why - which will most certainly trigger the leftards (many of them women) unable to consider evidence with the faintest hint of rational thought.

The recent case of Jason Arday, who sadly took his own life last week when his chickens came home to roost, tells us everything we need to know. It’s not exclusively women of course, but women, in both academia and the media, were largely responsible for Arday’s deification as a hero of DEI ideology. Women appointed and “managed” him, women feted him on mainstream broadcast media, and women unceremoniously threw him under the bus when the house of cards came crashing down. Now, it is largely (& most vocally) women, along with the usual grifting “male” suspects - the likes of Alastair Campbell and Jolyon Maugham - who are desperately trying to re-write history in the wake of his death. A few sample screenshots from TwiX illustrate the scale of the insanity.

Any early death is a personal tragedy for close family and friends but, as I wrote myself on TwiX, in response to yet more virtue-signalling nonsense, this time from Mary Beard: “Arday was less than nothing to most of us, & ‘we all’ bear no responsibility for his fraudulent life & death. Perhaps instead, we should all have some compassion for the students he defrauded.”

As far as the entire Arday story is concerned, there is very little I could usefully add to this excellent essay by Richard North on X: “Politics: looking for a tragedy”, but I want to pick up on a point made very astutely by Richard, and extend it a little in terms of the implications.

“It acknowledges a harsh but universal reality: life is often brutal, pressure is real, and the responsibilities of having people depend on you are heavy. The expectation to “shape up” is not a cruel demand; it is the exact definition of maturity and personal integrity, which shapes a functioning society.”

Richard did not use the word “duty”, but it is clear that Arday - and those who promoted him as some kind of Black Messiah - were and are totally lacking in that quality, encapsulated most fully in another quote from Richard’s marvellous analysis.

“At its most extreme, one recalls the plight of RAF bomber crews at the height of the blitz on Germany where the chances of completing a tour were slight and the possibility of death was high.”

And this is what brings us back to the feminisation of society, and the tragic implications of such a rapid transition as has been attempted over recent decades. Women’s traditional strengths have been shaped, for centuries if not millennia, by their traditional roles - as matriarchal protectors of family and tribe. They are psychologically evolved to protect “vulnerable children”, as per Richard North’s quote of Simon Baron-Cohen.

Women are in no way “less” than men, but they are, indisputably, different. In the past, women - especially aristocratic women - understood that everyone has a duty, and that the duty of women was somewhat different from that of men. The late Queen was universally respected by decent people, precisely because she so perfectly epitomised the sense of duty that a modern monarch should possess. Sadly, she failed to pass her most endearing trait on to her two eldest sons.

However, in recent decades, cosseted - as we all are - by the comforts of modern western societies, women’s early lives have typically been shaped by treatment as daddy’s little angel. They have then been processed through an ever more neo-Marxist education system which indoctrinates them about colonial guilt, toxic masculinity, and that they can “be whatever they want to be”, as long as they want it hard enough.

What they are not taught, at least with nowhere near enough emphasis, is that, if they want to have authority in society, they need to assume proper responsibility for the outcome of their actions. There is a fundamental disconnect between the messages that we instil in our young women; no wonder so many of them have been irretrievably captured by the woke mind virus. They need to understand their duty to their country, their forebears, and to humanity.

Of course, boys are no longer taught this at school either. But boys experience a very different formative process beyond the school environment. They (mostly) instinctively understand, as Richard North observes, that life is sometimes unfair, and that they just have to deal with it anyway.

None of this is new. Rudyard Kipling nailed it, well over a century ago, but we have forgotten the fundamental relevance.

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

It is almost beyond belief that all the above isn’t blindingly obvious to any thinking person, but that is what decades of Long March indoctrination has done to western societies.

Those of us trying to keep our heads, as Kipling advised, are being sorely tested.

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