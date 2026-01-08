Facts Matter

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Nickrl's avatar
Nickrl
Jan 9

Good set of proposals and I can get my head around this as will any other individual who understands the basics of UK gas & electricity arrangements. Many wont agree with your proposals and unfortunately majority will see it as discredited when you talk about coal. We have to accept that the populous and specifically politicians and media folk have been assaulted for decades over climate change and coal being the culprit so its going to take decades to unwind without some Iberian type event. Im afraid i don't see that as NESO engineers have been well ahead of the curve in coming up with tools to manage an increasing renewables centric system as cost is not their concern.

Personally i find the Torys sudden about change hard to stomach as basically the situation we now have is largely of their making. Milliband is just exploiting that policy to its absolute limit. That said at least Coutinho is trying to move the dial and i detect she is listening to some of those that commentate/blog in this space. It would be foolish to right them off just yet and they are opposition so have the opportunity to raise more questions than others in Commons.

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Stephen Bazlinton's avatar
Stephen Bazlinton
Jan 8

Thank you for all the effort in drawing this up. Kathryn Porter Watt- Logic is the expert.

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