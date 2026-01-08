1. Introduction & Motivation

Despite the fundamental importance of the Net Zero agenda to the future prosperity of the UK, very few detailed, empirical analyses of costs have been produced. Just over a year ago I completed my own fully independent expert assessment.

It has since become depressingly clear though that even my eyewatering estimate of aggregate costs, £3.4 Trillion, was significantly on the low side. My cost assessment was predicated on the assumption of a rational strategy, but the reality of Ed Miliband’s mud-at-the-wall madness - for example, encouraging as much pointless solar as possible - means that actual expenditure would likely exceed £5 Trillion due to duplication of costs. For that reason alone, in my professional opinion, Miliband and his co-conspirators are guilty of wilful criminal negligence.

But the above document was not a policy proposal. In the conclusions I wrote “The purpose of this paper is to detail the true UK costs of Net Zero – to inform policy, not to decide it.” I stopped short of detailing policy ideas for a number of reasons.

Developing a fully coherent future energy policy for the UK is difficult. The 71 page document had already taken many weeks of painstaking work and it was clear that creating a detailed policy proposal and plan would be at least as burdensome. It would have been futile. The objective of the exercise was to support the wider Net Zero sceptic movement re. the true implications of Net Zero for the UK - socio-economic catastrophe - and to attempt to halt (or at least slow) the ongoing insanity of the rush to Net Zero. Increasingly, through 2025, more voices did finally start to question the madness; I therefore take solace that, although Miliband’s fanatical efforts to destroy the country continue for now, my efforts (alongside those of many other Net Zero critics) were not totally in vain. The new Labour government, despite early signs of the disasters to come, was still in its honeymoon period, with more than 4 years to run before any replacement would have a chance to implement an alternative policy. Since the climate alarmist proponents of Net Zero have very deliberately made the problem a moving target (“Clean Power 2030”, resurrecting onshore wind, mass solar, AR7, locational pricing chaff and more), proposing a solution seemed like a fool’s errand. No one was interested; no political party had shown the merest hint that they were serious about energy policy. In the intervening year, we have had some vague noises from the Tories about “scrapping” Net Zero, removing carbon taxes, and reversing the ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, but nothing remotely approaching a credible, detailed plan to reverse decades of Net Zero madness. Kemi Badenoch and Claire Coutinho are continuing to gaslight people rather than seriously attempting to do their jobs. So “committed” are they to a sensible energy policy that Coutinho moonlights with a second job as Shadow Minister for Equalities. That’s how important the issue of UK energy security and affordability is to the Tories - deal with it on a part-time basis with a minister who, prior to her appointment in the Rishi Sunak government, had no experience of energy at all. Reform have been little better, save for their very useful - and hopefully effective - intervention in the renewables auction process. In an attempt to discourage any further “investment” in a corrupted renewables market, they said that in government they would disregard any contractual commitments made in the AR7 auction round or thereafter. We still await the outcome of AR7, due imminently, to judge the success or otherwise of the Reform initiative. No single individual is sufficiently knowledgeable or qualified to lay out a fully detailed energy policy and delivery plan. I have several decades of experience in the power industry, though only an informed layman’s knowledge of the upstream oil, gas and coal industries. I am also not currently active in the power industry, so there will be detailed nuances of recent developments in generation, transmission and distribution, and retail/wholesale markets, with which I am not fully familiar. I am qualified to lay out a broad approach, but the formulation of a detailed, workable plan to save the UK from its present energy crisis will ultimately require a professionally managed team of professional specialists.

However, there are some key developments since last year which now make this issue worth revisiting. Aside from the mood-changes signalled during 2025, including the limited statements from the Tories and Reform as outlined above, there are two main factors.

We are at least a year closer to a general election, potentially significantly closer if the current Labour government self-combusts, as is looking increasingly possible. In 2026, opposition parties will need to provide some policy detail if they hope to convince the public they are credible contenders for government.

Reform UK have signalled their intent to get serious about policy this year. In fairness, they promised the same thing last year and nothing much happened, but there is reason to believe that may actually change in 2026. Danny Kruger has been tasked with “preparing for government” and he has reportedly received “over 500 offers of help from a wide range of highly-qualified people from all sectors of the economy and public sector.”

Furthermore, with every day that passes without a clear statement of policy intent from a potential future UK government, more UK oil refining capacity is at risk of closure, more £Billions are wasted on solar capacity which contributes almost nothing in winter when demand is highest (yellow in the Gridwatch UK chart below), and the risk of eventual blackouts grows.

The insanity of Net Zero incompetence is an existential risk which needs to be addressed as the true national emergency it is.

While I remain somewhat sceptical that any politician in the UK seriously understands the challenge in saving the UK, it is my belief that we all have a duty to contribute where we can. I am therefore interested in getting a concrete discussion started with this outline policy statement.

2. Principles

Any policy must be based on clear underlying principles - ethical “ideology”, axiomatic assumptions, and objectives. Starting anywhere but here invites failure from the outset; in reality, the entire issue of energy policy is mostly about these foundational principles. Some of the below items are potentially conflicting - e.g. the challenge of encouraging free market forces while also championing energy independence - and I will deal with these potential contradictions when discussing specific policy measures.

Maximise UK Energy Independence Recent and ongoing geo-political events - in Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan, and now Venezuela - expose the myth of “world peace based on an international rules-based order”. It was always nonsense and UK energy policy needs to be founded in reality. With North Sea reserves declining, we can no longer be truly independent as regards oil and gas, but policy development can mitigate risks if they are at least recognised. Energy and Industrial Policy are Inextricably Linked UK heavy industry has been decimated by the madness of energy policy in recent decades, to the extent that we now have the most expensive industrial energy prices in the developed world. One consequence of this, along with the impact of equally expensive prices for business and residential customers, has been massive suppression of demand over the last 20 years, as illustrated in the Statista chart below. While some of the UK’s 27% demand reduction over the past 20 years can be attributed to energy efficiency - e.g. the use of LED lighting, much of it is due to affordability and the decline of our industrial base. Energy policy must be fully cognisant of true future demand in the UK. Reversing the impact of self-destructive Net Zero policies will lead to economic revival and an associated increase in electrical demand - this before we consider the additional impact of any new, massively power-intensive, industrial or business sectors such as AI data centres. Already, on 5th January 2026, UK peak electricity demand topped 50GW for the first time in many years. A Fully Free-Market Approach Excessive “Big State” interference in the energy industry has been an unmitigated disaster for the UK. The idea that we can extract ourselves from the current mess by nationalising large swathes of the industry, for example, is naively delusional. We must fully dismantle the rigged wholesale market, abolish all forms of “carbon tax”, massively reduce ludicrous “environmental” regulation (typified by the insanity of fish protection measures costing a reported £700 million at Hinkley Point C). With my colleague, I previously addressed the specific madness of the Locational Pricing lobby. The UK must retain a UK-wide wholesale market. In all aspects of the energy market, Government must “step out of the way” as far as is practical. However, given the history of massive state interference over the past 30 years, it may be necessary to incentivise specific initiatives - e.g. to reverse the accelerated decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry, or to jump-start a revival of the UK coal industry. There is no “climate emergency”. Certain gases, including water vapour, CO 2 and methane are “greenhouse gases”, but there is far from true scientific consensus on the detailed effect of a tiny rise in atmospheric concentrations of a few parts per million of CO 2 which, prior to the industrial revolution, were at historic, dangerous lows in terms of geological timescales. Increased levels of atmospheric CO 2 are, on balance, a good thing for the planet and for humanity. Future policy must therefore totally reject the insane, unscientific demonisation of CO 2 as a “pollution”, ignoring any and all ridiculous, politically motivated claims of climate breakdown. There shall be no authority without accountability. For decades, unelected bureaucrats and technocrats have been granted authority but not held accountable for catastrophic errors and false claims. This must change. In many cases, activist infiltrators have knowingly lied to the British public - for example in falsely claiming that “renewables are cheaper than gas (generation)”. This is absolutely not true, and there is no possibility that those behind the claims do not know by now that it is not true. Policy should be to grant amnesty for all such false claims up to and including 30th January 2026. However, any official subsequently guilty of misconduct in public office, by repeating unevidenced false claims, must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This must include claims of “costed plans” where there are in fact no fully costed plans, and is an extension of the principle Reform has already established in announcing it will disregard the validity of any new renewables contracts in AR7 and beyond. Nothing is “off the table” and all policy measures will be evidence-based. Energy policy must not be dogmatic. It should not rule anything in or out on the basis of ideology or vested interests - except to support the principle of maximum energy independence as per item 1 above.

3. Strategy

Taking the above principles into account, together with the economic realities of different energy sources, and considering the availability of natural resources in the UK, an appropriate energy strategy emerges naturally.

Before outlining this strategy, it is important to be clear about a critical point. Dismantling the corrupt status quo, arrived at after many years of disinformation about both energy economics and the hugely exaggerated risks of anthropogenic climate change, is going to upset many of the vested interests who are currently benefiting from the gravy train and some of our so-called “international partners”, especially in the EU. Que sera sera. Appropriate elements of the strategy are tailored, inter alia, to limit the risk of successful legal challenge - not to prolong any dubious quid pro quo arrangements between old boys networks or neo-Marxist globalist cabals.

3.1 North Sea Oil and Gas

While there are significant oil and gas reserves/resources remaining in the North Sea, these are ultimately limited and the UK should exploit them wisely - for the benefit of the people of the UK, not to fund the wastefulness of a bloated state.

The UK is presently heavily reliant on natural gas for home heating and, in a world freed from Net Zero dogma, is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. In such an environment, the question arises as to the best use of our remaining domestic gas reserves. Using a significant percentage of this precious resource to generate electricity, leaving us fully exposed in future to the vagaries of international markets, makes little sense - when we have anywhere between 3.5 and 187 billion tonnes of coal resources, with the potential to produce between 7,000 and 374,000 TWh of electricity.

The strategy regarding North Sea gas is therefore to encourage its use domestically, for purposes to which electricity is not best suited - in particular for home heating.

Similarly, we should use our remaining oil reserves domestically where possible.

The means by which we can “encourage domestic use” are outlined at section 4.

3.2 Onshore Oil and Gas

Recent de facto bans on onshore oil and gas exploration, including fracking, have been driven entirely by the Net Zero agenda.

Any and all politicised impediments to the onshore oil and gas industry - enforced by an activist deep state “blob” - must be removed.

3.3. Electricity

The UK should commission no more subsidised (ruinously uneconomic) large-scale “renewables” projects and agree no more long-term, price-guaranteed contracts such as CfD’s.

In the medium to long term, UK electricity should be provided primarily via nuclear and coal base load, with limited daily peak lopping from coal and gas - essentially a back-to-the-future approach.

Market-driven short duration storage to flatten the daily generation curve can be provided from a judicious mix of pumped hydro, compressed/liquid air facilities, and chemical batteries (valuable for fast frequency response and daily demand balancing, but entirely useless for long-duration storage in a Dunkelflaute).

The winter daily demand curve has been somewhat smoothed in recent years compared to past decades, and continuing to smooth demand on a completely voluntary basis makes good sense. We should allow market forces to drive further progress where possible.

In the short term, however, the UK is heading for something of a cliff edge in terms of generation capacity. The risks of rationing and/or blackouts loom large. Little of our existing gas and nuclear capacity will be available beyond the next few years and meaningful new nuclear, beyond Hinkley Point C and potentially one or two pilot small modular reactors (SMR’s), is unlikely to be deliverable in time.

Lead times for combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant are now such that relying on CCGT would be risky and, since large-scale CCGT is not a component of long term strategy, such an approach would lead to stranded assets in the medium term. An emergency short-term tactical approach, based on the rapid reintroduction of coal capacity and using imported coal initially, should therefore be adopted.

In terms of the long-term strategic objective, there are two principal challenges.

Firstly, while it remains broadly competitive with renewables on a long-term levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) basis, UK nuclear is presently too capital intensive in terms of upfront costs and LCOE is significantly above that of coal and gas, especially disregarding carbon taxes. High capital costs are largely the result of excessive environmental and safety regulation - a serious issue which must be addressed via policy.

Secondly, while coal is the ideal fuel for generating electricity - cheap, highly available and easy to store in vast quantities (just pile it up outside power stations or in a central strategic location) - the coal industry in the UK has been run down to the point of non-existence. In the short term, until a renewal of the UK coal industry can be effected, coal can be imported via international markets. Detailed policy provisions will be required to jump-start what will effectively be a brand new start-up coal industry in the UK.

3.4 Transport

Other than in supporting the maximum exploitation of North Sea oil resources, the UK should have no policy with regard to fuel preferences for transportation - this should be left entirely to market forces.

There is a specific real and present danger for the UK car industry, caused by past mixed messaging (and current policy) regarding electric vehicles. However, since the vast majority of the UK’s car manufacturing facilities are now foreign-owned, this is an issue which will resolve (or not) as a result of international political and market forces. There is little that any UK government could effectively do to influence the future of UK car manufacturing at this stage - and we should not try, because any intervention would be certain to do more harm than good.

4 Specific Policy Provisions

4.1 Legislation and Policy Management

On day one of any new government, the UK must:

Formally reject any and all claims of an “anthropogenic climate emergency” and withdraw completely from the IPCC.

Repeal all domestic legislation relating to climate change and Net Zero - principally the Climate Change Act 2008, as amended by The Climate Change Act 2008 (2050 Target Amendment) Order 2019, which legally commits the UK to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Commission a properly independent, impartial UK study of any potential effects of anthropogenic “greenhouse gas” emissions: We must properly understand any effects, positive or negative, of our industrial and energy strategy, and we must deal transparently with the genuine “climate alarm” - however misplaced - felt by a significant proportion of the UK population. At this stage, simply denouncing climate change as a fraud will not suffice in healing divisions.

Dismantle the activist “blob” bureaucracy promoting climate alarmism and Net Zero at huge expense. Key parties involved in formulating and administering detailed UK energy policy are colour-coded red, amber and green in the below diagram, to indicate their suitability for future industry roles. Defund and disband the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC), Great British Energy, and the National Wealth Fund. Radically reform NESO and Ofgem by redefining their mission statements, purging them of Net Zero activists, and refocusing them in accordance with this policy document. In particular, Ofgem needs to work urgently on a new wholesale market structure, free of Net Zero dogma. Given the level of capture within Ofgem currently, this will require far-reaching changes of personnel from the outset. Repurpose the LCCC to administer existing subsidy contracts only, until such time as those contracts can be potentially nullified/revoked. Rename the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to the Department of Energy, and restructure (including disbanding the Mission for Clean Power) to reflect the contents of this policy document. Strip the North Sea Transition Authority of all “transition” responsibilities and rename it the UK Natural Resources Authority, with a mission to maximise the benefit to the UK of both onshore and offshore oil, gas and coal. Remove all QUANGO and NGO funding relating to the climate change and Net Zero agenda. For example, the Climate Impacts Research unit at the Met Office, the head of which recently shared false propaganda about heat deaths on mainstream media.



4.2 Exploiting North Sea Oil and Gas

We must encourage domestic use of North Sea oil and gas via the taxation system; oil and gas produced and sold for ultimate domestic use in the UK (excluding electricity generation) should be taxed at 50% of the rate on wholesale markets, compared to fuel sold for ultimate export or for electricity generation. To qualify for the “domestic use” tax discount, oil should also be treated at a UK refinery.

Recognising that this will likely be seen as an export tariff approach, it is highly likely that it will be subject to activist legal challenge and/or in breach of international agreements, e.g. with the EU. While we must ultimately be prepared to fight malicious lawfare where absolutely necessary, it is better if we can avoid becoming embroiled in expensive, draining and time-consuming legal battles, as well as escalating tit-for-tat tariff wars. Our fallback mechanism should therefore involve single-tier production taxes, but ring-fencing the proceeds and using a proportion of them to directly subsidise retail energy bills in the UK.

Neither approach will deprive the exchequer of tax receipts compared to the current situation because, if North Sea production is halted, there will be no future tax income in any event.

A revamped UK Natural Resources Authority, as detailed above, will also be tasked with reviewing strategic national gas & oil storage capacity, with a view to ensuring the UK is adequately protected from supply-side shocks - especially as we become increasingly dependent on imports in future decades.

4.3 Unwind Existing Subsidy Contracts

Reform UK have already given notice that they will consider all “renewables” contracts signed in AR7 and beyond as null and void.

This leaves us with the expensive problem of all previous contracts, including “poison pill” provisions to prevent their amendment or cancellation. We must explore all options to legally extract the UK government from these contracts, entered into on the false premise that “renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels”.

A specialist team must be formed to examine the content and circumstances of these contracts, seeking to unearth any loopholes or explicit acts of corruption which might enable them to legally be declared null and void. For example, it may be possible to sue any "independent" advisors who helped to establish the contracts, and who gave false advice to ministers in so doing or who benefited from undeclared conflicts of interest. While recovery of some monies through the professional indemnity insurance policies of such individuals would be helpful, the real value could be in proving the contracts themselves illegal, if possible.

Where no legal means to terminate existing contracts prove feasible, contracted parties will be asked to “voluntarily” re-negotiate contracts to the mutual satisfaction of both sides. Many key participants in the wind industry, for example, also have significant interests in other areas of the UK power industry; it will be in their best long term interests to maintain a good working relationship with the UK government.

4.4 Review & Reform Excessive Environmental Regulations

We must make nuclear - and all national infrastructure - cheaper to build, by removing excessive regulatory requirements, while retaining national confidence in the robustness of genuine safety concerns. £700 million for fish protection measures at a single nuclear site is quite simply indefensible.

Great British Nuclear will be tasked with the objective of at least halving the cost of new nuclear in the UK, and relevant government agencies including the Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive will be instructed to work in close cooperation with GBN to responsibly achieve this goal.

4.5 A Return to Coal

The world has massive amounts of coal - over 1 Trillion (1,000 billion) tonnes of proven reserves, with further huge amounts of unproven resources.

Potential domestic resources resources of up to 187 billion tonnes in the UK could be worth anything up to £15 Trillion if eventually converted to recoverable reserves - approximately 5 times the UK’s gross domestic product. Realistically, it is likely that just a few percent of this amount can be economically recovered with today’s technology, but technology is improving every day, especially with increasing potential for autonomous mining operations using advanced AI. New technological developments could dramatically alter the calculus in terms of assessing economically recoverable reserves as opposed to potential resources.

It is madness to turn our backs on such a critical natural resource. The fact that the old UK coal industry no longer exists may actually be beneficial; it could be easier to start a new industry from a “clean slate” rather than reform or expand an existing rump industry with historical baggage and outdated facilities / equipment.

Going forward from 2026, with rapid advances in AI, autonomous robotics and tunnel boring machinery, it should be all but unnecessary for a human coal miner to ever go underground. Remote, automated operations, especially for potential mining operations under the North Sea, would largely remove any concerns of human injury or risk to life.

But we need to ensure that coal mining in the UK is commercially viable in light of competition from potentially cheaper international markets. In extremis, although it would conflict with the market-driven philosophy detailed at section 2, it may be necessary to consider establishing a state-owned entity initially, to get a new coal industry up and running. At the least, we should offer significant tax breaks for investment in a resurgent coal industry.

4.6 Advise and Support Developing Countries

Some of the people most severely impacted by irrational Net Zero dogma have been those in developing countries who have been denied access to cheap, reliable energy by virtue-signalling climate alarmists in the developed world.

The UK has a proud history of well-intentioned (if not always well-judged) international aid. However, through our leading role in the globalist demonisation of fossil fuels, via the IPCC and elsewhere, we have unethically and adversely impacted many other countries in their efforts to raise their people out of poverty.

We now have a duty to atone for recent past mistakes, by assisting those countries in developing and delivering their own future energy policies, free of Net Zero dogma and the demonising of fossil fuels. In the phrase coined by the Kenyan farmer and social media influencer Jusper Machogu, we must seek to “Just Stop Toil”.

The UK should establish a state-owned consultancy to provide free or discounted services to countries wishing to avail themselves of UK expertise. Our assistance should be funded from the international aid budget, and must not be contingent on preconceived political or economic conditions - although we must of course reserve the right to judge each request or offer of assistance on its specific merits.

5 Next Steps

As per the title, this is an outline policy document. There is still much work to do to turn these proposals into a detailed plan for government.

I invite Reform UK’s Danny Kruger to adopt this outline document as the basis of Reform’s future energy policy, and to form a team from some of his “500 highly-qualified people” to prepare detailed plans for government. Among the specific tasks required, the following should be prioritised:

Examine existing renewables contracts in detail, including the circumstances of any lobbying from parties with vested interests, to determine what legal options, if any, exist to challenge specific contracts as null and void. Skills required: Project management, energy economics, legal, political investigative journalism (knowledge of lobbyists and ‘dark money’ funding).

Investigate and collate any evidence of potential criminality within the existing “blob” and renewables industry lobbying community - for example, by scrutinising the funding of direct action groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil. The objective here would not be vengeful justice, but to immediately close down, potentially years ahead of government, any ongoing fraudulent activity by climate alarmist and Net Zero activists. Every week, month and year that we allow the fraudulent claims to continue, the more harm will be done to the British economy and the worse the situation will be for the next government to deal with. Skills required: Legal, political investigative journalism.

Develop an alternative, dogma-free, strategy for wholesale electricity markets going forwards - ready to urgently direct Ofgem when in government. Skills required: Project management, wholesale energy market mechanisms and tools.

Prepare revised terms of reference and mission statements for parties remaining in the administrative framework going forwards. For example, once any future renewables auction rounds are cancelled, the role of the Low Carbon Contracts Company will be to simply administer existing contracts to expiry, and potentially to assist in the unwinding of selected existing contracts. Skills required: Project management, business consultancy, legal.

Make detailed plans, in partnership with interested industry partners, to jump start a new coal industry (generation and mining) in the UK. This will involve 3 main workstreams. Prepare for an immediate start on the construction of new coal-fired power stations, initially using imported coal. This will require detailed collaboration with the team looking at a revised wholesale market framework, in order to enable potential coal generators to prepare realistic and robust investment cases. Review the geological evidence for resource estimates and produce realistic best, worst and central assessments of likely actual resources and recoverable reserves, considering current and credible future advances in automated mining technology. Work with potential mining partners to prepare initial plans for new UK mines. Skills required: Project management, business consultancy, geology, electrical engineering (power generation), supply chains and procurement, legal, planning.

Prepare detailed, realistic estimates of future energy demand - electricity, gas and oil - considering the holistic realities of future industrial and energy policy, as well as the potential impact of future immigration; UK population has increased by several million in the last decade, and by 20 million in the last 50 years. Skills required: Energy industry general experience, research and analysis.

Assess potential changes to environmental and health & safety legislation, including by comparison with international peers such as South Korea, to provide a realistic baseline proposal for reduced capital costs for new nuclear, as well as ways to expedite construction. Skills required: Project management, legal, UK and international nuclear energy economics.

6 Conclusion

Current UK energy policy is incoherent and will lead to rapidly escalating socio-economic breakdown of the country.

Fixing the existing mess will not be easy in practice - a few political soundbites will not cut the mustard - and any new government must be prepared to hit the ground running if it is to have any hope at all of avoiding national ruin and potential widespread power shortages (rationing and/or blackouts).

However, the process to develop a coherent, workable, rapidly implementable energy policy is easy. Once the insane dogma of Net Zero fanaticism is banished from the debate, the obvious cornerstone of a return to cheap, plentiful and reliable electricity in particular is a return to coal in the short to medium term, with reduced cost nuclear contributing significantly more in future years.

Let’s get on with it. Reform UK presently has a massive amount of goodwill from the British public, and potentially dozens of highly qualified individuals ready to help with both developing and communicating the new policy.

All it takes is the political will. So, Messrs Kruger and Farage, are you serious?

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